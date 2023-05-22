Laundry Care Market Executive Summary and Trends Analysis Report 2028

Laundry Care Market Growth & Trends

The global laundry care market size is expected to reach USD 131.1 Billion billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 4.5% over the forecast period from 2022 to 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The rising population in developing economies like Brazil, India, and China coupled with a rising inclination toward personal hygiene are some of the prominent factors propelling the demand for laundry care products across the globe.

Market Segmentation:

Grand View Research has segmented the laundry care market based on product type (Laundry Detergents, Fabric Softeners & Conditioners, Laundry Aides, Others), distribution channel (Offline, Online).

Based on Regional Insights, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa.

Asia Pacific holds the majority by capturing over 40%.

Asia Pacific holds the majority by capturing over 40% of the industry share owing to the majority of laundry care products utilization being done in this region. Additionally, increasing population and rising disposable income are driving the growth of this market. During the forecast period, the market is likely to be driven by expanding economies such as India and China, a growing working population, and increased expenditure on cleaning and laundry products. Due to the presence of a large-scale population searching for quick dry-cleaning and laundry care products to maintain personal hygiene, China is likely to remain a prominent shareholder in Asia Pacific.

North America is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.1% from 2022 to 2028.

This can be endorsed to growing demand for laundry care products. Furthermore, upward sales of sustainable and eco-friendly laundry care products are majorly driving the growth of this market in this region. A high concentration of working people coupled with higher disposable income in Canada and the U.S. is further anticipated to fuel the market growth. Over the last few years, the adoption of a healthy lifestyle, along with an increased concern for hygiene, has been important drivers for the laundry care industry in the North American region. The well-established real estate industry and household expenditure, as well as the increase in housing units, are some of the major drivers driving up household cleaner sales in the United States.

Key Companies

The key players in the global laundry care market include – Procter & Gamble (Cascade); Unilever; Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Pril); Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC (Finish); Colgate-Palmolive Company; Kao Corporation; SC Johnson and Son Inc.; and The Clorox Company.

Key players are focusing on R&D and also introducing new sustainable and eco-friendly products to meet increasing demand. Furthermore, key players are investing in new manufacturing plants to increase the production capacity along with expansion in the market.

