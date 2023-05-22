Green Technology and Sustainability Market is driven by the Rise in Interest in Clean Energy Resources

San Francisco, Calif., USA, May 22 2023 — /EPR Network/ —

Green Technology and Sustainability Industry Overview

The global green technology and sustainability market size was valued at USD 13.28 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.4% from 2022 to 2030. The industry is expected to grow as environmental awareness and concern about global warming rise among organizations and individuals. Green technology uses various forms of sustainable energy to safeguard the environment. Solar panels, LED lighting, wind energy, vertical farming, electric vehicles, and composting are a few examples of green technologies.

Furthermore, several countries worldwide employ green technologies to manage and recycle waste from industry and households. Green technology also aids enterprises in reducing emissions, conserving water, reducing waste, and using less energy than traditional technology. These advantages of sustainable technology have a substantial impact on its global adoption.

Nations worldwide are focusing on technological improvements to deliver more sustainable solutions. With the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, the EU aims to speed up its green transition to lessen its reliance on Russian fossil resources. For instance, the European Commission is expected to propose a new legislative package to increase renewable energy use and energy savings, albeit it will continue to rely on gas imported from other nations. It will also shorten the license processing time for renewable energy projects, which will not exceed one year.

Solar and wind farms bear a high capital cost of construction and installation. On the contrary, solar and wind farms are inexpensive because their fuel is free and maintenance is minimal; thus, most of the money is spent on developing technology-based products or solutions. Carbon footprint management, air quality monitoring, and air and water pollution monitoring are just a few applications where cutting-edge technologies like Internet of Things (IoT) sensors and analytics need significant maintenance costs.

Green Technology and Sustainability Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global green technology & sustainability market based on component, technology, application, and region:

Green Technology And Sustainability Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Solution

Services

Green Technology And Sustainability Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

IoT

AI and Analytics

Digital Twin

Cloud Computing

Blockchain

Others

Green Technology And Sustainability Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Green Building

Carbon Footprint Management

Air and Water Pollution Monitoring

Weather Monitoring and Forecasting

Fire Detection

Crop Monitoring

Soil Condition/ Moisture Monitoring

Forest Monitoring

Sustainable Mining and Exploration

Others

Green Technology and Sustainability Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Market Share Insights:

May 2022: MetaVerse Green Exchange and Red Dot Analytics are partnering to launch carbon-neutral data center operations powered by AI and blockchain. The partnership will assess and mitigate the carbon footprint of data centers in tropical areas, ensuring that data center operations are sustainable in the future.

May 2022: Bio Town Ag and lenders partnered with Green Rock Energy Partners LLC and acquired a share in Bio Town Biogas LLC, a renewable energy producer venturing into sustainable natural gas. The company aims to upgrade one of the largest and most cost-effective renewable natural gas and energy projects worldwide.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Green Technology and Sustainability market include

General Electric

Wolters Kluwer N.V.

Salesforce, Inc.

Microsoft

Schneider Electric

Engie Impact

Cority (Enviance)

Sensus, a Xylem brand

LO3 Energy

CropX Inc.

