Mineral Supplements Market Top Players are Sanofi, Amway, Bayer AG, and Omega Protein Corporation

Mineral Supplements Industry Overview

The global mineral supplements market size was valued at USD 13.6 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.4% from 2022 to 2030. Growing adoption of mineral supplements to manage chronic conditions due to the large percentage of the population suffering from chronic diseases such as cancer, osteoporosis, anemia, and osteoporosis is anticipated to drive the market. According to the International Osteoporosis Foundation statistics, in Canada, about 2 million people were suffering from osteoporosis in 2017.

Furthermore, the growing trend of adopting preventive health management practices due to the increasing prevalence of lifestyle diseases fuels the market growth. For instance, as per the data released by the WHO, diabetes caused 1.5 million deaths in 2019, out of which 48% of deaths occurred before the age of 70. The rising number of fitness clubs, along with growing awareness about healthy lifestyles, further propels the market growth.

Growing adoption of a sedentary lifestyle, along with the increased intake of an unhealthy diet, has led to a rise in the number of people dealing with nutritional deficiencies. Different proportions of minerals are required for the proper functioning of the body. These mineral deficiencies can lead to different types of health issues such as fatigue, weak bones, and decreased immune system. As per the data of NutraIngredients-USA, iron deficiency is the most common among the population of the U.S. Furthermore, growing government initiatives to promote a healthy lifestyle further fuel the market growth.

In addition to the growing awareness regarding the benefits of mineral supplements, key market players are focusing on innovative product development and research of exotic ingredients. The growing trend of plant-based products further brings growth opportunities for the market. Moreover, in order to manage metabolic disorders, consumers are opting for personalized preventive products and services rather than opting for curative health management practices, thus positively impacting the market growth.

Mineral Supplements Market Segmentation

Grand View Research, Inc. has segmented the global mineral supplements market on the basis of supplement and region:

Mineral Supplements Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Calcium

Magnesium

Iron

Potassium

Zinc

Chromium

Selenium

Others

Mineral Supplements End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Adults

Geriatric

Pregnant Women

Children

Infants

Mineral Supplements Formulation Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Capsule

Tablet

Powder

Liquid/Gel

Others

Mineral Supplements Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

General Health

Bone & Joint Health

Gastrointestinal Health

Immunity

Others

Mineral Supplements Sales Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Pharmacies & Drug Stores

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

Online Channels

Mineral Supplements Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Market Share Insights:

February 2022: Under the Nutrilite brand, Amway India introduced mineral supplements in gummies and jelly strips format. These products help maintain the body’s immune system, bone health, and overall well-being.

December 2018: Nanova Tech, Inc. introduced Nano-Cal, a next-generation supplement, on its e-commerce website.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Mineral Supplements market include

Glanbia, plc.

Abbott

Nestle

Biovea

Herbalife International of America, Inc.

Sanofi

Amway

Bayer AG

Omega Protein Corporation

Bio Botanica, Inc.

Pharmavite LLC

DSM

Nu Skin

