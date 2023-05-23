Magazine Advertising Market 2028 – Latest Study with Data Tracker

Magazine Advertising Market Growth & Trends

The global magazine advertising market size is expected to reach USD 8.3 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of -4.5% from 2022 to 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The rising rapid digitalization in developing economies has experienced a large drop in magazine advertising in the last few years and is expected to drop over the forecast period. The growing acceptance of print advertising amongst the numerous industries in the last couple of years to provide information about their business and products is likely to accelerate the market development. Moreover, the increasing effectiveness of magazine advertising in emerging nations owing to a large number of users around the world is driving the market growth.

Market Segmentation:

Grand View Research has segmented the global magazine advertising on the basis of industry vertical (Automotive, Financial Services, FMCG, Media & Entertainment , Retail, Real Estate, Education, Others).

Based on Regional Insights, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa.

Asia Pacific made the largest contribution to the global market of over 35% in 2021.

It is expected to grow at a CAGR of -3.7% from 2022 to 2028. The growing expenditure on online advertising by the several industries vertical is limiting the market development. The rising urbanization and increasing awareness regarding the branding of a specific product through numerous advertising tools are limiting the market development. This can be accredited to the large spending on magazine advertising in developing countries such as China, India, and Japan owing to the large consumer base.

Europe is the second-fastest-growing market and has expected to witness a CAGR of -4.2% from 2022 to 2028.

The growing popularity and acceptance of magazine advertising amongst the many industry verticals are increasing the magazine advertising market over the last couple of years. Moreover, a large population of subscribers to print magazines in the European nations is driving the market development.

Key Companies

The key players in the global magazine advertising market include – Gannett Co. Inc.; Nine Entertainment Co.; Axel Springer SE; Conduit, Inc; Valassis; NEWS CORP; and Global Business Leaders Mag.

The market is categorized by the existence of several established market players in magazine advertising all over the globe. Companies are concentrating on launching new functions to meet customers’ expectations by providing a trending print advertisement type. Furthermore, sellers are increasing their reach across the world with an advanced business model.

