Small Hydropower Market Size, Regional Opportunities And Future Scope By 2030

Small Hydropower Market Growth & Trends

The global small hydropower market size is expected to reach USD 2.56 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 2.8% from 2022 to 2030. Growing investments in smart “energy-saving” across various end-uses are expected to provide an impetus to the adoption of small hydropower energy for electricity generation. Moreover, an increase in greenhouse gas emissions due to the growing power consumption has fueled the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) and Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) to adopt certain renewable energy measures. Policies by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission in order to encourage renewable sources of energy, coupled with the need to deliver energy in rural locations, are expected to foster market growth.

Market Segmentation:

Grand View Research has segmented the global small hydropower market based on capacity (Up to 1 MW, 1 – 10 MW), component (Civil Construction, Power Infrastructure, Electromechanical Equipment, Others), type (Micro Hydropower, Mini Hydropower).

Based on Regional Insights, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa.

Asia Pacific dominated the global market in 2021 and accounted for a revenue share of over 35.0%.

The market in this region is led by China, Japan, and India. The reduction in renewable energy costs and the decrease in infrastructure costs promote the rapid production of small hydropower plants in the region, leading to the increasing adoption by mini and micro small hydro facilities in the Asia Pacific. The Asia Pacific market is expected to grow during the projected period owing to the investments in off-grid energy generation and rural electrification.

Europe accounted for the second-largest revenue share in 2021.

Russia held the largest share in the European market in 2021. Factors including growing concerns over greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and increasing generation costs through non-renewable resources are projected to drive the adoption of small hydropower over the forecast period. The rising population, coupled with the increasing demand for efficient and clean energy, is expected to propel market growth. The availability of funding in the European Union for energy conservation and energy efficiency projects has been one of the major factors driving the regional market growth.

Key Companies

The key players in the global small hydropower market include – Siemens Energy; General Electric; Voith GmbH & Co. KGaA; TOSHIBA CORPORATION; FLOVEL Energy Private Limited; ANDRITZ; Natel Energy; Gilkes; Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited; SNC Lavalin Group

The market is characterized by the presence of several key players and a few medium and small-scale regional players. Many of the companies have their own sector that they focus on and have a very high penetration in that sector.

Market Share Insights

October 2021: Voith Group and Siemens Energy mutually agreed that Voith Group will buy the stake of Siemens in the former Voith Siemens Hydro Power Generation GmbH & Co. KG.

