Crypto Forex Conference ‘Wiki Finance Expo 2023’ Comes to Singapore this May 27

Singapore, 2023-May-23 — /EPR Network/ — International Forex platform WikiEXPO has announced that their Web3 and forex-focused summit Wiki Finance Expo Singapore 2023 will take place on May 27, 2023. The free event allows the industry community to meet leaders and projects in the space as well as attend the various panels about the future development of Web3, foreign exchange markets, cryptocurrencies, blockchain, ESG, NFTs and digital finance.

The Wiki Finance Expo is a large, renowned summit that tours around the eastern hemisphere in many countries including Singapore, Sydney, Dubai, Hong Kong, Ho Chi Minh, Bangkok and Malaysia, having grown to become one of the industry’s established expos. This year, the Singapore event will kick off on May 27 at the Marina Bay Sands Expo and Convention Centre Singapore.

WikiEXPO has invited over 100 experts and gurus from the local financial community to participate in this summit, comprising specialists, pioneers, founders, venture capitalists and other passionate influencers around the APAC region. In total, over 5,000 participants are anticipated to be in attendance, including more than 1,000 enterprises and 500 supporting partners.

Summit attendees are invited to visit WikiEXPO media partner yourPRstrategist at Exhibition Booth A8. yourPRstrategist is an award-winning PR consultancy (Technology Innovator Awards Winner/World Business Outlook Awards Winner) that specializes in blockchain and Web3, , serving clients in the space since 2019.

About Wiki Finance Expo:

Wiki Finance Expo is a globally oriented exhibition concentrated on building and connecting hubs between financial services providers, investors, professionals and practitioners in Forex, Fintech and Digital financing related fields. Brands and services are showcased along with talks, speeches and panel discussions from reputable professionals in the industry. The exhibition is committed to bringing out ideal networking occasions for the sharing of knowledge, thought leadership and business potentials.

About yourPRstrategist

yourPRstrategist (YPRS) is an award-winning boutique PR consultancy specializing in the blockchain and Web3 space and is committed to building and establishing brand reputations, utilizing the most relevant channels of communication available today.

YPRS assists brands in gaining the necessary exposure and reaching their target audience. With a strong media outreach that covers diverse geographies, yourPRstrategist is the go-to PR agency for getting Web3 and blockchain brand stories in front of wider audiences.