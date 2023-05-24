Lucintel Forecasts Boiler Water Treatment Chemical Market to Reach $8.5 Billion by 2028

CITY, Country, 2023-May-24 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the recent study the boiler water treatment chemical market is projected to reach an estimated $8.5 billion by 2028 from $6.0 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 7% from 2023 to 2028. Growth in this market is primarily driven by rapid industrialization, growing demand for power generation, and rising number of nuclear projects in the emerging economies.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in boiler water treatment chemical market by type (corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, and oxygen scavengers), end use industry (power, oil & gas, chemical & petrochemical, food & beverages, pulp & paper, textile, and dye industry), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

“Corrosion inhibitors market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on type, the boiler water treatment chemical market is segmented into corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, and oxygen scavengers. Lucintel forecasts that the corrosion inhibitors market is expected to remain the largest segment due to increasing application in thermal, nuclear, and hydropower plants for their steam circuits, which are susceptible to deterioration.

“Within the boiler water treatment chemical market, the power segment is expected to remain the largest end use industry”

Based on end use industry the power segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to growing the number of nuclear projects and increasing demand for electricity so as to meet the requirement of industrial, commercial, and household sectors.

“Asia pacific will dominate the boiler water treatment chemical market in near future”

APAC will remain the largest region due to the rapid urbanization, rise in the number of nuclear power plants along with expansion in the power generation capacity, and increasing power consumption in developing economies, such as China, Malaysia, Vietnam, and India.

Major players of boiler water treatment chemical market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Ecolab, Solenis, Veolia Water Technologies, Metito, and Suez SA are among the major boiler water treatment chemical providers.

