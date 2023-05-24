Lucintel Forecasts Fabric Softener Surfactant Market to Reach $1.9 Billion by 2028

CITY, Country, 2023-May-24 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the recent study the fabric softener surfactant market is projected to reach an estimated $1.9 billion by 2028 from $1.4 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 6% from 2023 to 2028. Growth in this market is primarily driven by increasing consumer demand for high-end clothing, growing popularity of longer lasting softener, and rising demand from various applications, such as fragrant and natural care products.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in fabric softener surfactant market by product type (liquid fabric softeners, fabric softener sheets, and others) application (laundry services, household cleaning, hospitality, and others), end use industry (healthcare, residential, aviation, automotive, commercial, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

“Liquid fabric softener market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on product type, the fabric softener surfactant market is segmented into liquid fabric softeners, fabric softener sheets, and others. Lucintel forecasts that the liquid fabric softener market is expected to remain the largest segment due to as it ensures easy wash while maintaining softness of cloth.

“Within the fabric softener surfactant market, the residential segment is expected to remain the largest end use industry”

Based on end use industry the residential segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the rising population and growing demand in the household segment.

“North America will dominate the fabric softener surfactant market in near future”

North America will remain the largest region due to the growing laundry service and hospitality segment and emerging demand for eco-friendly fabric softeners among the consumers.

Major players of fabric softener surfactant market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Unilever, Procter & Gamble, Colgate-Palmolive, Church & Dwight, and Henkel are among the major fabric softener surfactant providers.

