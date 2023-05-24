Lucintel Forecasts Flame Retardants in the Global Plastic Additive Market to Reach $7.9 Billion by 2028

CITY, Country, 2023-May-24 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the recent study the flame retardants in the global plastic additive market is projected to reach an estimated $7.9 billion by 2028 from $5.9 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2023 to 2028. Growth in this market is primarily driven by increasing demand from the electrical & electronics sector, growing demand for thermoplastics to reduce carbon emission, and stringent government regulations towards fire safety.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in flame retardants in the global plastic additive market by product type (polyvinyl chloride, polyolefin, polyurethane, acrylonitrile butadiene styrene, polycarbonate, epoxy, polyester, and others), polymer group (thermoset, thermoplastics, and others), application (aerospace & defense, electrical & electronics, wires & cables, pipes & tanks, transportation, building & construction, marine, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Download sample report by clicking on below link https://www.lucintel.com/flame-retardants-in-plastic-additive-market.aspx

“Polyurethanes market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on product type, the flame retardants in the global plastic additive market is segmented into polyvinyl chloride, polyolefin, polyurethane, acrylonitrile butadiene styrene, polycarbonate, epoxy, polyester, and others. Lucintel forecasts that the polyurethanes market is expected to remain the largest segment due to their widespread application in the building & construction and transportation sectors.

“Within the flame retardants in the global plastic additive market, the aerospace & defense segment is expected to remain the largest application”

Based on application the aerospace & defense segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the growing demand for lightweight and cost-effective materials and increasing safety concerns related to flammability of aerospace components.

“Asia pacific will dominate the flame retardants in the global plastic additive market in near future”

APAC will remain the largest region due to an increase in vehicle production and construction activities and growing demand for flame retardants in electrical and electronics and aerospace industries in the region.

Download Brochure of this report by clicking on https://www.lucintel.com/flame-retardants-in-plastic-additive-market.aspx

Major players of flame retardants in the global plastic additive market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. are among the major flame retardants in the global plastic additive providers.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or click on this link https://www.lucintel.com/flame-retardants-in-plastic-additive-market.aspx or helpdesk@lucintel.com

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times. For further information, visit www.lucintel.com

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. 972.636.5056