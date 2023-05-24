Lucintel Forecasts Heat Detector Market to Reach $0.80 Billion by 2028

CITY, Country, 2023-May-24 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the recent study the heat detector market is projected to reach an estimated $0.80 billion by 2028 from $0.61 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2023 to 2028. Growth in this market is primarily driven by growing demand for heat detectors in multi-winged structures and commercial building application and increasing supportive norms and regulations for installation of heat detectors to safeguard human and critical value assets.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in heat detector market by product type (fixed temperature detectors, differential temperature detectors, poor fixed temperature detectors, and others), end use industry (industrial, building, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

“Fixed temperature detectors market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on product type, the heat detector market is segmented into fixed temperature detectors, differential temperature detectors, poor fixed temperature detectors, and others. Lucintel forecasts that the fixed temperature detectors market is expected to remain the largest segment due to their increasing usage in commercial buildings and office premises.

“Within the heat detector market, the buildings segment is expected to remain the largest end use industry”

Based on end use industry the buildings segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the extensive use of heat detectors in business spaces, such as boiler rooms, commercial kitchens, and spaces where a lot of smoke and steam are found during day-to-day operations.

“Europe will dominate the heat detector market in near future”

Europe will remain the largest region due to a growing number of high-rise buildings and supporting government efforts, enforcing strict regulations regarding the installation of heat detector in the region.

Major players of heat detector market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Honeywell, Johnson Controls, Robert Bosch, Siemens, and Olympia Electronics SA are among the major heat detector providers.

