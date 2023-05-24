Lucintel Forecasts Household and Air Fresheners Fragrance Market to Reach $4.0 Billion by 2028

CITY, Country, 2023-May-24 — /EPR Network/ —

projected to reach an estimated $4.0 billion by 2028 from $3.2 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 4% from 2023 to 2028. Growth in this market is primarily driven by increasing concern towards indoor air quality and changing lifestyle and spending habits of the consumer.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in household and air fresheners fragrance market by product type (aerosol air fresheners, electric air fresheners, gel air fresheners, candle air fresheners, and others), distribution channel (hypermarkets or supermarkets, retail stores or general stores, pharmacies, online markets, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

“Aerosol sprays market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on product type, the household and air fresheners fragrance market is segmented into aerosol air fresheners, electric air fresheners, gel air fresheners, candle air fresheners, and others. Lucintel forecasts that the aerosol sprays market is expected to remain the largest segment due to its ease of use, portability, recyclability, safety & strength, and greater aesthetic appeal of the product.

“Within the household and air fresheners fragrance market, the hypermarkets or supermarkets segment is expected to remain the largest distribution channel”

Based on distribution channel the hypermarkets or supermarkets segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period as it provides it large consumer base with a diverse collection of air freshener brands and products, thus making them a popular destination for customers who looking to buy air fresheners.

“North America will dominate the household and air fresheners fragrance market in near future”

North America is expected to witness the highest growth due to growing disposable income among population and increasing awareness towards sanitation and hygiene in the region.

Major players of household and air fresheners fragrance market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Reckitt Benckiser, Johnson & Son, Procter and Gamble, Jarden, and Church and Dwight are among the major household and air fresheners fragrance providers.

