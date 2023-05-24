Lucintel Forecasts Polyolefin Catalyst Market to Reach $2.5 Billion by 2028

CITY, Country, 2023-May-24 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the recent study the polyolefin catalyst market is projected to reach an estimated $2.5 billion by 2028 from $2.0 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2023 to 2028. Growth in this market is primarily driven by increasing adoption of polyolefin for plastic films, goods, and plastic packaging products and growing demand for polypropylene-based personal protective equipment in the healthcare sector.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in polyolefin catalyst market by product type (ziegler-natta catalyst, single site catalyst, chromium catalyst, and others), classification (polypropylene, polyethylene, and others), application (injection molding, blow molding, films, fibers, and others), end use industry (automobile, construction, healthcare, electronics, packaging, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Download sample report by clicking on below link https://www.lucintel.com/polyolefin-catalyst-market.aspx

“Ziegler-natta catalyst market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on product type, the polyolefin catalyst market is segmented into ziegler-natta catalyst, single site catalyst, chromium catalyst, and others. Lucintel forecasts that the ziegler-natta catalyst market is expected to remain the largest segment due to as it is widely used in the production of polypropylene, high density polyethylene, and linear low-density polyethylene.

“Within the polyolefin catalyst market, the films segment is expected to remain the largest application”

Based on application the films segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the increasing adoption of polyolefin films over PVC films because polyolefin films have excellent chemical resistance and tensile strength properties.

“Asia pacific will dominate the polyolefin catalyst market in near future”

APAC will remain the largest region due to increasing demand for polyolefin catalysts in the flourishing food & beverage and automotive industries and the presence of a large manufacturing base for polymers and polyolefin catalysts in countries, like China and India.

Download Brochure of this report by clicking on https://www.lucintel.com/polyolefin-catalyst-market.aspx

Major players of polyolefin catalyst market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. W.R. Grace, Univation Technologies, LyondellBasell Industries, Johnson Matthey, and Idemitsu Kosan are among the major polyolefin catalyst providers.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or click on this link https://www.lucintel.com/polyolefin-catalyst-market.aspx or helpdesk@lucintel.com

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times. For further information, visit www.lucintel.com

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. 972.636.5056