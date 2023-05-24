Lucintel Forecasts Prostate Health Market to Reach $58.9 Billion by 2028

CITY, Country, 2023-May-24 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the recent study the prostate health market is projected to reach an estimated $58.9 billion by 2028 from $38.1 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 9.1% from 2023 to 2028. Growth in this market is primarily driven by growing prevalence of benign prostatic hyperplasia and cancer, rising number of prostatitis, and increasing fund for research in BPH treatment.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in prostate health market by disease indication (prostate cancer, prostatitis, alpha blockers, benign prostate hyperplasia, and others), treatment outlook (cytotoxic agents, hormone ADT, AR directed therapies, PARP inhibitors, and others), and distribution channel (pharmacy, e-commerce stores, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

“Prostate cancer market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on disease indication, the prostate health market is segmented into prostate cancer, prostatitis, alpha blockers, benign prostate hyperplasia, and others. Lucintel forecasts that the prostate cancer market is expected to remain the largest segment due to because augmenting cancer cases has influenced the usage of immunotherapies to inhibit prostate cancer cells from spreading. Also, hormone therapy is generally used to effectively treat cancer at the initial stage.

“Within the prostate health market, the e-commerce store segment is expected to remain the largest disease indication”

Based on disease indication the e-commerce store segment is expected to witness the highest growth because they are user-friendly. Moreover, they expand quickly and have begun to replace conventional medical stores. Using e-pharmacy to purchase medicines is simple and useful for persons who live far away and also helps to save time and money.

“North America will dominate the prostate health market in near future”

North America is expected to remain the largest region due to presence of advanced prostate treatment facilities, rising awareness towards prostate health, and growing cases of BPH and prostate cancer in the region.

Major players of prostate health market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Eli Lilly and Company, Pfizer, Merck & Co., Abbott, Endo Pharmaceuticals, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Siemens Healthcare, Amgen, and AstraZeneca are among the major prostate health providers.

