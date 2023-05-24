Enterprise Video Market Size, Share and Trends Analysis Report by Organization Size, 2030

San Francisco, Calif., USA, May 24 2023 — /EPR Network/ —

Enterprise Video Industry Overview

The global enterprise video market size was valued at USD 16.39 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.8% from 2022 to 2030. The growth of this market can be mainly attributed to the increased application of enterprise video solutions across organizations to enhance collaboration among their global workforces. The enterprise video has become a crucial part of the content marketing strategies of various companies. As a result, several companies are now focusing on developing Content Delivery Networks (CDNs) that speed up the delivery of multimedia internet content and provide better video streaming capabilities to enterprises. For instance, in April 2022, Google Cloud introduced its new multimedia CDN named Media CDN which enables businesses to leverage Google’s YouTube network. It also offers additional capabilities including ecosystem integrations, custom ad insertion, and platform extensibility.

The expansion of the market is being further expedited by the increasing demand for on-demand video streaming for learning and development training across various organizations. The on-demand videos help employees attain detailed information which is previously recorded by trainers, colleagues, and executives. Besides, many businesses are using enterprise video platforms for conducting external activities such as sales, marketing, training of customers and partners, and broadcasting of public events.

The ongoing technological advancements in video streaming, such as the introduction of Application Programming Interfaces (APIs), are significantly favoring the market expansion. The APIs have allowed organizations to combine multiple technological platforms, delivering an omnichannel experience to their customers. Moreover, APIs also help develop apps for on-demand video content which is further propelling the growth of the market.

The global outbreak of the COVID-19 crisis has positively influenced the market space due to the increased need for enterprise collaboration software as several companies implemented remote working models during the pandemic. The growing remote working trend created a dynamic demand for video conferencing and content management. This urged the major tech companies such as Microsoft, Google LLC, and Zoom Video Communications, Inc. to develop video conferencing solutions to meet the rising demand for team collaboration tools.

Enterprise Video Industry Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global enterprise video market based on solution, services, application, deployment, delivery technique, organization size, end-use, and region:

Market Share Insights:

July 2021: Prominent telecom operator Tata Teleservices partnered with one of the leading web-based video conferencing solutions providers Zoom Video Communications, Inc, to deliver unified communications solutions to enterprises and individuals. This partnership will help the latter reach around 60 cities in India where Tata Teleservices has a presence.

April 2020: Avaya, Inc. delivered its collaboration and communications solutions to the renowned online video platform iQIYI which has more than 500 million monthly active users.

