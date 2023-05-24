High Performance Message Infrastructure Market Worth $3.3 Billion by 2030

San Francisco, Calif., USA, May 24 2023 — /EPR Network/ —

High Performance Message Infrastructure Industry Overview

The global high-performance message infrastructure market size was valued at USD 953.2 million in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.2% from 2022 to 2030. The market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period in line with the continued implementation of advanced IoT solutions. The growing demand for connected devices to manage, track, maintain, and monitor equipment effectively and retrieve real-time and meaningful insights to make informed decisions has remained a key factor driving the adoption of message infrastructure solutions worldwide. Moreover, the growing focus of companies on improving client-server interactions associated with IoT-based systems has encouraged companies to opt for advanced and custom high-performance message infrastructure solutions.

The growing need for organizations to deploy several innovative and advanced solutions to maintain a competitive edge in the global market encourages the adoption of high-performance message infrastructure solutions. Moreover, the growing awareness among enterprises regarding the enhancement of fault resilience and data protection across the network has created significant traction in the global market, thereby providing numerous opportunities to market players. They are increasing concerns about data security and the growing penetration of internet services and smartphones, which empower and make customers aware of using highly effective software solutions and influence the demand for cloud-based high-performance message infrastructure solutions. Moreover, the rich feature set of SaaS solutions that enable organizations to manage complex activities further triggers market growth.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restraints, and growth of the Global High Performance Message Infrastructure Market

During the pandemic, most businesses switched to the work-from-home model, and companies reduced their investment in new technologies and services to improve profitability. The pandemic also forced many small businesses to shut down due to a lack of funds to stay in business. Demand for high-performance message infrastructure decreased during COVID-19 lockdowns but has eventually increased due to the commercial sector’s reliance on cloud-based solutions and services. The COVID-19 pandemic has propelled organizations to shift from an on-premise business model to a cloud one, thus resulting in the rapid growth of the market. Moreover, the rapid adoption of the work-from-home approach in the wake of the pandemic has created numerous opportunities for businesses to transform their operations and enhance their digital capabilities by integrating business-critical infrastructure.

The increasing cyber threats and rising data privacy concerns will likely hamper the growth of the market. IT managers require reliable messaging infrastructure to automate business processes for various applications and improve fault resilience while protecting essential information across systems. Moreover, the rising interconnection between numerous devices through IoT increases the potential for malware attacks and exploits. The lack of reasonable security measures allows intruders to access and misuse critical business information collected and transmitted to or from a device.

Browse through Grand View Research’s Communications Infrastructure Industry Related Reports

Network Equipment Market – The global network equipment market size was valued at USD 142.70 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.5% from 2022 to 2030.

Data Center Infrastructure Management Market – The global data center infrastructure management market size was valued at USD 2.1 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR)of 15.9%from 2022 to 2030.

High Performance Message Infrastructure Industry Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the high-performance message infrastructure market based on component, industry vertical, and region:

High Performance Message Infrastructure Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Software

Services

High Performance Message Infrastructure Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

BFSI

IT & Telecom

Government

Retail

Energy & Utilities

Transportation & Logistics

Others

High Performance Message Infrastructure Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA (Middle East & Africa)

Market Share Insights:

December 2021: International Business Machines Corporation collaborated with MuleSoft LLC. The collaboration aimed to develop further integrations and solutions centered on the IBM Z product portfolio to considerably increase the company’s overall investment in integration software and industry experience, including adding to the organization’s number of MuleSoft-certified professionals.

June 2021: Amazon Web Services (AWS), Inc. announced the acquisition of Wickr, a New York, U.S.-based software company. Amazon Web Services (AWS), Inc. has entered the encrypted messaging sector with this acquisition.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global High Performance Message Infrastructure Industry include

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Confinity Solutions GmbH

IBM Corporation

MuleSoft LLC

Oracle

Red Hat, Inc.

SAP SE

Solace

TIBCO Software Inc.

TWILIO INC.

Order a free sample PDF of the High Performance Message Infrastructure Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.