Legal Services Market Top Players are Latham & Watkins LLP, KPMG and Baker & McKenzie

Legal Services Industry Overview

The global legal services market size was valued at USD 901.8 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3% during the forecast period. The legal sector has been revolutionized by the emergence of Artificial Intelligence (AI). Artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled software has played an essential role in allowing law firms and lawyers to save time. Automation software improves the efficiency of document creation and review. Team collaboration tools might help to simplify documentation procedures even more. These technological breakthroughs and advancements assist attorneys by lowering expenses and boosting comfort.

Advanced technologies such as Machine Learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) help professionals automate some processes and utilize their resources and time on vital legal operations. These technologies enable businesses to draft and evaluate contracts and mining and due diligence of documents. Big data analytics is also projected to offer favorable growth prospects. This has driven the growth of startups such as FiscalNote, Ravel Law, and InvestCEE Tanacsado Kft., which provide quality and technologically advanced analytical insights to their clients.

Moreover, the usage of legal library applications such as NotaryCam, iLegal, and LawSauce Legislation has become familiar, assisting lawyers and people gain access to legal services conveniently. In-house digital strategies are also available from service providers to enhance and transform a company’s activities and processes. Law firms can identify new unexplored correlations among data by using ML and AI to large datasets, enabling their increased capacity to mitigate risk, tailor solutions, optimize delivery, and forecast outcomes to consumer demands. Moreover, there has been a stable growth in the implementation of cloud technology by legal departments and law firms.

Legal Services Industry Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global legal services market based on services, firm size, provider, and region:

Legal Services Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

Taxation

Real Estate

Litigation

Bankruptcy

Labor/Employment

Corporate

Legal Services Firm Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

Large Firms

Medium Firms

Small Firms

Legal Services Provider Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

Private Practicing Attorneys

Legal Business Firms

Government Departments

Others

Legal Services Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA (Middle East & Africa)

Market Share Insights:

November 2021: Clifford Chance LLP partnered with Green Map System, Inc., an independent non-profit organization, to offer assistance and advice on the design and implementation of the International Guarantee Trust Fund program to facilitate the deployment of renewables on a large scale.

November 2021: EY announced its acquisition of TAO Leadership Development, Inc., a consultancy that focuses on enabling a fast-paced culture change and organizational transformation in enterprises. The acquisition aimed at accelerating the development of EY People Advisory Services by enhancing the firm’s highly respected technology-enabled transformational leadership and culture change skills.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Legal Services Industry include

Baker & McKenzie

Clifford Chance LLP

Deloitte

DLA Piper

Ernst & Young (E&Y)

Kirkland & Ellis LLP

KPMG

LATHAM & WATKINS LLP

PwC

Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP

