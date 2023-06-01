MageDelight Introduces New Store Credit, Refunds, and Cashback Promotions Magento 2 Extension For Online Sellers

WALNUT, CA, 2023-Jun-1 — /EPR Network/ — MageDelight, the leading provider of Magento 2 extensions, recently announced the launch of its latest extension: Store Credit, Refunds, and Cashback Promotions for Magento 2. This innovative extension is designed to equip Magento 2 stores with store credit, refunds, and cashback promotions functionalities, all in one convenient package.

“The Store Credit feature redefines the refund process by offering customers refunds in the form of store credit. With this option, sellers can provide an immediate resolution to customers while ensuring they remain within their online store ecosystem. This not only boosts customer convenience but also encourages future purchases, as customers are more likely to return to utilize their store credit. Sellers can now turn refund situations into opportunities to foster ongoing customer relationships and maximize their revenue potential.” says Jiten Padmashali, MD & CEO, MageDelight.

In addition to the Store Credit feature, MageDelight’s extension extends the reach of sellers’ promotions with Cashback Promotions. By offering cashback rewards on purchases, sellers can incentivize customers to buy more and enhance customer loyalty. Customizable cashback promotions allow sellers to define specific criteria, such as product categories or customer segments, to target their promotions effectively. This feature serves as a powerful marketing tool to drive sales, encourage repeat business, and create a competitive edge in the online marketplace.

Furthermore, the extension streamlines the refund process with its Refunds feature. Sellers can effortlessly manage and process refunds, ensuring a hassle-free experience for both customers and sellers. The automated refund system intelligently selects the most suitable refund method, either through the customer’s original payment method or store credit, based on their preference. Sellers can now allocate their resources more efficiently, focusing on enhancing customer satisfaction and growing their business.

With user-friendly interfaces and comprehensive documentation, sellers can quickly leverage the extension’s powerful features without requiring extensive technical expertise.

Click here to download Store Credit, Refunds, and Cashback Promotions for Magento 2 Extension.

MageDelight’s Store Credit, Refunds, and Cashback Promotion extension is now available for online sellers seeking to take their eCommerce business to new heights. The extension provides a unique opportunity to redefine customer interactions, increase revenue, and establish a loyal customer base.

About MageDelight:

MageDelight is a leading provider of cutting-edge Magento eCommerce solutions dedicated to empowering online sellers to achieve their business goals. With a comprehensive suite of extensions and a commitment to customer satisfaction, MageDelight has established itself as a trusted partner for eCommerce success. With constant innovation and a customer-centric approach, MageDelight continues to revolutionize the online selling landscape.