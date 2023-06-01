Get Creative and Interactive Splash Park Equipment from Empex Watertoys®

Empex Watertoys®, a leading water toy manufacturer from Canada, designs unique equipment for splash pads and spray parks. This company is the go-to supplier to procure high-quality water toys during water park construction. It has an extensive portfolio of innovative products like aqua dunks, water decks, water shooters, and more.

Canada, 2023-Jun-1 — /EPR Network/ — Empex Watertoys® is one of the largest splash pad manufacturers, catering to recreational centers worldwide. It designs and builds unique water toys to make aquatic play more exciting for kids and grown-ups. This company also provides end-to-end design services for water park construction, from creating concept layouts to helping with the execution plan.

A representative from Empex Watertoys® stated, “We create child-safe and long-lasting water toys to add excitement and adventure to aquatic playgrounds. Our interactive and innovative water toys spread smiles, helping kids and their families have fun in the water.”

This company creates water toys from high-quality composite and specialty plastics. These non-ferrous materials are perfect for creating lightweight structures that are as strong as steel but corrosion resistant.Empex Watertoys®clients include resorts, hotels, municipal parks, amusement parks, campgrounds, and other recreational centers all over the world. It specializes in top-notch toys for indoor water parks, splash pads, and spray parks for fun-filled aquatic experiences. Their design services for water park construction are available for different types of indoor and outdoor waterparks and aquatic playgrounds with or without standing water. Clients can contact the Empex Watertoys® team to know more about its services and get a detailed quote.

About the company:

Since 1986, Empex Watertoys® has designed and built splash pad equipment and water features that are enjoyed by patrons of all ages in over 50 countries around the world. Our 20,000 sq. ft. design and manufacturing facility is dedicated to creative, fun and interactive concepts and designs, and the building of the safest, most enjoyable and durable water toys and equipment.

Contact Information:

Phone: 905.649.5047 | 1 800 833 8580

Website: https://www.watertoys.com/

Address: 50-12 Innovator Avenue, Stouffville, Ontario, Canada-L4A0Y2