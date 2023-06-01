Empex Watertoys® Creates Innovative and Long-Lasting Splash Park Products

Empex Watertoys®, an international corporation based in Canada, design unique and durable splash productsfor aquatic playgrounds in recreational facilities. Its high-quality toys are suitable for spray parks, splash pads, and indoor water parks. It also provides design support to recreational facilities to create aquatic play arenas indoors or outdoors.

Canada, 2023-Jun-1 — /EPR Network/ — Globally, Empex Watertoys® is one of the most trusted companies for innovative splash products. It uses composite and specialty plastic materials to construct tactile and creative water toys that are perfect for aquatic playgrounds of all shapes and sizes. This company has a vast array of child-safe water toys that can make water play more interactive and fun. Its products have low maintenance needs. They are durable, lightweight, and easy to install, making them an excellent choice for owners and managers of recreational centers.

A spokesperson from Empex Watertoys® said, “We pride ourselves in providing high-quality splash park equipment that stands the test of time. Clients can contact us for unique water toys in customized colours according to their themes and plans.”

The Empex team offers a lifetime guarantee against corrosion on all its products. Clients can get in touch with the team to get a detailed quotation to understand the pricing and specifications of the available models. They can also contact Empex Watertoys® for full-fledged design consultation services for water park construction projects. The expert team from Empex Watertoys®can conceptualize interactive play arenas and exciting water parks from beginning to end.

About the company:

Since 1986, Empex Watertoys® has designed and built splash pad equipment and water features that are enjoyed by patrons of all ages in over 50 countries around the world. Our 20,000 sq. ft. design and manufacturing facility is dedicated to creative, fun and interactive concepts and designs, and the building of the safest, most enjoyable and durable water toys and equipment.

