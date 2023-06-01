Friends of Seminole State Forest and Cassia Community Club to host first-ever BBQ Bash

EUSTIS, Fla., 2023-Jun-1 — /EPR Network/ — Calling all barbecue lovers! Friends of Seminole State Forest is partnering with Cassia Community Club to kick off summer with a BBQ Bash featuring great food, live music and activities the whole family will love, all for a good cause.

The first annual BBQ Bash will take place on Saturday, June 3 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Cassia Community Club in Eustis. The fundraiser will support the Friends of Seminole State Forest tracked chair program and the Cassia Community Club.

BBQ Bash guests will be in good company at the event. George Koutsakis, president of Friends of Seminole State Forest, will be manning the grill and serving up his signature Huli-Huli chicken, ribs, burgers and hot dogs. The event will also include a classic car show, wildlife presentations from environmental groups, a farmers market, local arts and crafts, and live music from Cassia All Stars, Iron Mike Norton and Judy & Terry.

The tracked chair program has seen great success since its launch in February, and the organization needs help from the community to continue to improve the forest and offer EcoRover tracked chairs to the mobility impaired at no cost to the State Forest System, state taxpayers or the users of the tracked chairs.

Friends of Seminole State Forest and Cassia Community Club plan to make this an annual, can’t-miss event every summer that will bring the community together and support Friends’ mission of providing both accessibility and opportunity for everyone to enjoy the natural beauty of the forest.

The BBQ Bash is sponsored by Orlando Health, REI Co-Op, Subaru North Orlando, Parks Toyota of DeLand, Bauer & Associates, First National Bank of Mount Dora and Seminole Power Sports.

The Cassia Country Club is located at 29245, FL-44, Eustis, FL 32736

To learn more about the event, click here.

To learn more about Friends of Seminole State Forest, the Tracked Chair program, and to volunteer or donate, click here.

To view or download an event flyer and images, click here.

About Friends of Seminole State Forest

Friends of Seminole State Forest, LLC is a non-profit 501(c)(3) that helps improve the visitor experience of the Seminole State Forest. Friends believes that reconnecting with the wonders and benefits of the outdoors, of nature, has the potential to enrich all our lives. Friends of Seminole State Forest is entirely dependent on volunteers and donations. To learn more about volunteer opportunities, click here.