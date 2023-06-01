Avoid Electrical Issues And Save Money With Specials Available From Crowe Electric

Norwell, MA, 2023-Jun-1 — /EPR Network/ — Concerned about electrical issues? Crowe Electric is excited to share amazing deals on vital electrical services for residential customers throughout Norwell. Homeowners can take advantage of their professional services without breaking the bank.

One of the first coupons to consider, especially if you’re purchasing or have purchased a home, is their whole-home electrical inspection. Originally valued at $800, if customers act now, they can save 50% off the cost of the inspection. At just $400, a whole-home electrical inspection is a must-have.

Inspections can uncover various issues, like burnt wires, shorts, electrical panel overloads, and more. Those that haven’t had an entire home electrical inspection done before are encouraged to do so. Catching electrical issues early could mean the difference between appliance failure and fire and keeping your home safe.

Getting told as a homeowner that major repairs are needed is not something most want to hear. Crowe Electric has you covered. They offer customers free second opinions. Don’t hesitate to take advantage of this valuable special, especially if you were told that your home needs major electrical work done or received a high estimate.

Andrew Crowe, the owner of Crowe Electric, had this to say, “We believe that you deserve to have reliable electrical systems throughout your home so that you can feel safe and secure. We are always willing to offer free second opinions and home electrical health inspections.”

Crow Electric is proud to be an authorized service, dealer, and installer for Generac generators. Keeping the power on for their customers is something the company is passionate about. To make it more affordable, they are excited to extend their special of $500 off a whole-home standby generator. Generators might seem like a large investment, but being without power for days can certainly take its toll. Whole-home generators not only keep the lights on, but they are powerful enough to maintain your heating and cooling too.

To use any of the coupons, including the ones detailed above, you’ll need to mention them at the time of requesting service. Head over to their website to check out available specials for even more incredible offers.

Crowe Electric saves homeowner money all the time and has been doing so since opening in 2018. Whether customers need help with recessed lighting or have concerns regarding the electrical panel and if they need an upgrade, they can always turn to the South Shore’s favorite electrician Crowe Electric.

For questions or to request service visit their website https://www.crowe-electric.com/ or call 781-536-4379.