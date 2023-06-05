Shreveport, LA, 2023-Jun-5 — /EPR Network/ — Dental crowns are a common dental procedure that has been around for decades. They are used to cover damaged or broken teeth to restore their appearance, strength, and function. However, many people are not aware of the long-term oral health benefits that dental crowns can provide. In this press release, expert dentists will explain the benefits of dental crowns for long-term oral health.

According to Dr. Scruggs, a leading dentist in Shreveport, LA, “Dental crowns can improve the health of your teeth and gums in many ways. First and foremost, they provide protection to damaged teeth that can’t be restored with a filling. A crown can prevent further damage and decay to the tooth, which can lead to more serious oral health problems like infection and tooth loss.”

In addition to protecting damaged teeth, dental crowns can also be used to replace missing teeth. Dr. Scruggs explains that “Dental implants are a popular method of tooth replacement, and dental crowns are often used to cap the implant. This provides a permanent solution that looks and feels like a natural tooth.”

Another benefit of dental crowns is that they can improve the appearance of your smile. Dr. Rae Scruggs, a popular dentist in Shrevepost, LA, explains that “Dental crowns are custom-made to match the size, shape, and color of your natural teeth. They can be used to cover discolored or misshapen teeth, giving you a more attractive smile.”

Dental crowns can also help to strengthen weakened teeth. According to Dr. Scruggs, “Teeth that have undergone root canal therapy or have large fillings can become weakened over time. A dental crown can provide added support to the tooth, preventing it from breaking or cracking.”

Finally, dental crowns can improve your overall oral health by restoring your ability to eat and speak properly. Dr. Rae explains that “If you have a damaged or missing tooth, it can be difficult to chew certain foods or speak clearly. A dental crown can restore the function of the tooth, allowing you to eat and speak with confidence.”

In conclusion, dental crowns are an effective dental procedure that provides many long-term oral health benefits. They can protect damaged teeth, replace missing teeth, improve the appearance of your smile, strengthen weakened teeth, and restore your ability to eat and speak properly. If you are interested in learning more about dental crowns and whether they are right for you, contact your local dentist today.

About the Experts:

Dr. Scruggs is a leading dentist in Shreveport. He has been practicing dentistry for over 22 years and specializes in restorative dentistry.

Dr. Rae is also a popular dentist in Shreveport, LA. She has been practicing dentistry for over 10 years and specializes in cosmetic and restorative dentistry.

