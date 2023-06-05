Young Parents Ruchi Jain & Akash Jain Launch A Super Successful Baby Carrier Brand-Butt Baby

Kolkata, India, 2023-Jun-5 — /EPR Network/ — Kolkata residents Ruchi Jain and Akash Jain who launched the baby carrier brand Butt Baby in 2021 with an investment of just Rs. 4 lacs achieved a highly creditable Rs.4.25 Cr in little over a year. This was done by simply reaching out to their sizeable Instagram following.

This incredible success was achieved against the backdrop of Akash’s previous businesses not doing well and him having incurred heavy debt investing in shares. Similarly, Ruchi who is a computer engineer by profession failed to make a success out of her clothing business. Matters came to a head when all of this was followed by the Covid pandemic.

Not letting their troubles and bankruptcy detract them from achieving their goal of establishing their own successful brand, the duo persisted with their attempts to find their niche in the world of business. Entrepreneurship has always been a passion for Ruchi and Akash , and the birth of their two daughters provided them with the perfect opportunity to merge their love of business with their dedication to making life easy for parents. They noticed a gap in the market for highly-functional, age appropriate and safe baby carriers, and seized the opportunity to create their own brand. Akash’s own experience with his slipped disc condition which prevented him from carrying his children for long, as well as their research made them realize that the existing baby carriers in the market weren’t really that useful for growing children, from a functional and practicality point of view.

The couple spent considerable time researching and designing the perfect baby carrier and decided to manufacture it themselves. Realizing that building a business like this from scratch with two kids, would entail heavy expenditure, they decided to take the social media route. They began to share relatable real-life comic illustrations on Instagram showcasing the challenges, love, struggles and experiences of new parents who were also busy trying to set up their professional life in order. Says Ruchi, “We tapped into the power of storytelling and authenticity to connect with our target audience, even before our product was ready for launch.”

According to Akash, “Throughout the research and development stage, which took around a year and a half, we leveraged our growing Instagram following which was already 70,000 strong, all of whom were potential customers.”

Sold completely online, via their website, their brand has already become a go-to for parents around the country who want to bond with their children, carry them easily, the stress free way and also enjoy each moment of parenthood.

“We are thrilled to see how our baby carrier brand has taken off,” says Akash. “As parents, there is nothing more important than functionality and ensuring your child is safe and secure. We are honoured to have created a product that can give parents a hassle-free child carrying experience because we understand the importance and need of carrying a little one”

Ruchi added, “We put our heart and soul into designing The Butt Baby Seat, and we are overjoyed to see the positive impact they have had on families everywhere. We hope to continue to provide parents with the EASIEST way to carry their children, and expand our brand to other countries and markets.”

With their commitment to innovation and simplicity, and the ability to adopt innovative marketing strategies. Ruchi & Akash Jain have shown that hard work and passion can lead to great success in the world of business and entrepreneurship. Going forward the couple hopes to achieve a Rs. 6 Cr turnover in the year 2023-2024. They are planning to launch several more products in the year ahead with the intention of expanding their footprint nationally and internationally and maintaining their healthy 75 to 100% annual growth rate which took their bootstrapped business to where it is now.

For more information on the brand and their products, visit their website https://www.buttbaby.in/ or follow them on Instagram https://instagram.com/buttbaby.india?igshid=OTk0YzhjMDVlZA==