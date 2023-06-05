Khan Orthodontic Offers Innovative Braces Treatment in Maspeth

Maspeth, NY, 2023-Jun-5 — /EPR Network/ — Khan Orthodontics, a leading provider of orthodontic treatments in the New York City area, is proud to offer innovative braces treatment in Maspeth. With their state-of-the-art technology and experienced orthodontic team, patients can achieve the smile they’ve always wanted.

Braces are one of the most effective ways to correct crooked teeth, overbites, underbites, and other dental issues. However, traditional metal braces can be uncomfortable and unsightly, causing some patients to avoid treatment altogether. Khan Orthodontics offers a range of braces options to suit every patient’s unique needs and preferences, including clear braces, lingual braces, and Invisalign.

“Khan Orthodontics is committed to providing our patients with the best possible orthodontic care,” said Dr. Sabeeh Khan, the leading Orthodontist. “We understand that braces can be a daunting prospect for some patients, which is why we offer a range of braces options that are comfortable, discreet, and effective. Our team of experienced orthodontists is dedicated to ensuring our patients achieve the smile they’ve always wanted.”

In addition to traditional braces, khan Orthodontics offers a range of other orthodontic treatments, including retainers, palatal expanders, and jaw surgery. Their team of experienced orthodontists is committed to providing personalized care to each patient, ensuring that they receive the treatment that is right for their unique needs.

For more information about Khan Orthodontics and their innovative braces treatments in Maspeth, visit their website at https://skhanortho.com/ or call (718) 533-6200 to schedule a consultation.

About Khan Orthodontics

Khan Orthodontics is a leading provider of orthodontic treatments in the New York City area, with locations in Jericho, Merrick & Queens. Their team of experienced orthodontists offers a range of treatments, including braces, Invisalign, retainers, palatal expanders, and jaw surgery, to help patients achieve a healthy, beautiful smile.