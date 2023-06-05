Dr. Harley Williams brings a decade of expertise to his Endodontic practice in Livermore

Livermore, CA, 2023-Jun-5 — /EPR Network/ — Dr. Harley Williams, a seasoned Endodontist, is pleased to announce the opening of his new practice in Livermore. With over a decade of experience in Endodontics, Dr. Williams offers a comprehensive range of services to his patients in the Livermore area.

Dr. Williams pursued advanced training at the University of Pennsylvania School of Dental Medicine and received her certification in advanced Periodontics in 1992. She also has extensive experience in performing many implant placement surgeries, and now has over 30 years of experience practicing as a periodontist. He has worked in various practices across the country, gaining valuable experience and honing his skills.

Dr. Williams, “I have a passion for helping patients preserve their natural teeth, and I am committed to providing the highest quality care to every patient who walks through my doors.”

Dr. Williams’ practice offers a range of Endodontic services, including root canal therapy, endodontic retreatment, and surgical endodontics. He uses state-of-the-art technology and techniques to ensure his patients receive the best possible care.

“I understand that many patients may be apprehensive about receiving Endodontic treatment,” said Dr. Williams. “That’s why I take the time to explain each procedure in detail and answer any questions my patients may have. My goal is to make the experience as comfortable and stress-free as possible.”

About Dr. Harley Williams

Dr. Harley Williams is a highly skilled periodontics specialist at Roots & Gums of the Tri Valley. With a wealth of expertise in the field, Dr. Williams provides comprehensive care for patients with gum disease and other periodontal conditions. Known for his precision and gentle approach, he offers advanced treatments such as scaling and root planing, gum grafting, and dental implant placement.

Dr. Williams’s dedication to patient well-being is evident in his personalized treatment plans, tailored to meet each individual’s unique needs. Combining his technical proficiency with a compassionate demeanor, he ensures that patients receive top-quality care, promoting healthy gums and optimal oral health.

Contact:

Roots & Gums Of The Tri-Valley

Address: 999 E Stanley Blvd Ste C, Livermore, CA 94550

Phone: (925) 258-8450

Website: https://www.rootsandgums.com/