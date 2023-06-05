Jagadguru Kripalu Parishat Education (JKPE) empowers underprivileged girls with quality education.

Uttar Pradesh, India, 2023-Jun-5 — /EPR Network/ — Jagadguru Kripalu Parishat Education, founded by spiritual leader Jagadguru Shri Kripalu Ji Maharaj, educates over 4000 girls from Kindergarten to College.

Jagadguru Kripalu Parishat Education is a school founded by spiritual leader Jagadguru Shri Kripalu Ji Maharaj, that provides free quality education to underprivileged girls in India, empowering them to become independent and successful in their lives.

Women play a crucial role in society, and education is a duty that should be fulfilled for every human being. With this vision in mind, spiritual leader Jagadguru Shri Kripalu Ji Maharaj founded Jagadguru Kripalu Parishat Education to provide free education to underprivileged girls. Since its inception, the school has educated over 55,000 girls, providing them with an all-rounded education. In 2016, the school even conducted one of the world’s first mass training on self-defense, empowering girls to protect themselves.

Jagadguru Kripalu Parishat Education’s mission is to empower girls with education and help them become independent and intelligent. Many girls who graduate from Jagadguru Kripalu Parishat Education get good jobs and support their families, contributing to the economic growth of society. They also share the positive learning they gain at JKPE with others in their lives, creating a pay-it-forward chain reaction.

Kripalu Maharaj’s teachings on Bhakti or devotion to God have inspired millions of people worldwide to lead a life of purpose and love. His vision of providing quality education to underprivileged girls is being realized at Jagadguru Kripalu Parishat Education. The school has become a beacon of hope for families who cannot afford to send their daughters to school.

Education is a fundamental right that every child deserves. With the support of schools like Jagadguru Kripalu Parishat Education and the generosity of donors, we can empower underprivileged girls with quality education, helping them break the cycle of poverty and build a better future for themselves and their families.