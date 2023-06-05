Dr. Brandon Harris Introduces Emergency Dentist Services to Ensure Immediate Dental Care in Phoenix

Dr. Brandon Harris Introduces Emergency Dentist Services in Phoenix

Phoenix, AZ, 2023-Jun-5 — /EPR Network/ — Dr. Brandon Harris, a leading emergency dental office in Phoenix, is pleased to announce the launch of their emergency dentist services. With this new offering, Dr. Brandon Harris aims to provide immediate dental care and assistance to patients in Phoenix who experience dental emergencies outside of regular office hours.

Dr. Brandon Harris understands the importance of prompt dental care during such critical situations, which is why they have established their emergency dentist in Phoenix. The highly skilled and experienced dental professionals at Dr. Brandon Harris are now available to address urgent dental needs, ensuring patients receive the necessary care when they need it the most.

What to Do if You Notice an Issue

In the event that you notice a dental issue, such as a severe toothache, a broken tooth, or a knocked-out tooth, it is crucial to remain calm and take appropriate actions. As a first step, contact Dr. Brandon Harris’ emergency dentist hotline at 928-482-3293 to receive immediate guidance on how to handle the situation. The dedicated team of dental professionals will provide instructions and recommendations tailored to your specific emergency.

How to Handle Emergencies When Dental Care Is Not Available

Dental emergencies can occur at any time, even outside of regular office hours. In situations where immediate dental care is not readily available, Dr. Brandon Harris recommends the following measures:

1. Severe Toothache: Rinse your mouth with warm water and use dental floss to remove any food particles that may be causing the pain. Avoid placing aspirin or any other painkiller directly on the gum, as it can cause irritation. Contact Dr. Brandon Harris’ emergency dentist hotline for further guidance.

2. Broken or Chipped Tooth: Rinse your mouth with warm water and save any broken tooth fragments. Apply a cold compress to the affected area to reduce swelling, and contact Dr. Brandon Harris immediately for Dental Emergencies in Phoenix.

3. Knocked-Out Tooth: Carefully pick up the tooth by the crown, avoiding touching the root. Gently rinse the tooth with water, without scrubbing or removing any attached tissue fragments. Try to reinsert the tooth back into the socket if possible, and bite down on a clean gauze or cloth to keep it in place. If reinsertion is not feasible, place the tooth in a container of milk or saliva, and seek immediate dental care.

Prevention Tips for Dental Emergencies

While dental emergencies can happen unexpectedly, taking preventive measures can significantly reduce the risk of encountering such situations. Dr. Brandon Harris recommends the following prevention tips to maintain optimal dental health:

1. Practice Good Oral Hygiene: Brush your teeth twice a day, floss daily, and use an antibacterial mouthwash to remove plaque and bacteria, preventing tooth decay and gum disease.

2. Wear Protective Gear: If you engage in contact sports or activities with a high risk of dental injury, such as boxing or skateboarding, always wear a mouthguard to protect your teeth from trauma.

3. Avoid Bad Habits: Refrain from biting or chewing hard objects, such as ice, pens, or popcorn kernels, as this can lead to tooth fractures or breakage.

Conclusion

Dr. Brandon Harris is proud to introduce their emergency dentist services in Phoenix, ensuring immediate dental care for patients during critical situations. With their dedicated team of dental professionals and state-of-the-art facilities, Dr. Brandon Harris aims to alleviate pain, address dental emergencies, and promote oral health in the community. For more information or to schedule an emergency dental appointment, please call-928-482-3293.