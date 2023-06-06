Ivy Entrepreneurs – Announces the addition of two High School Cohorts for July 2023, along with the start of Cohort III on June 13th

GREENWICH, CT, 2023-Jun-6 — /EPR Network/ — Michael McGuire, Columbia University lecturer, serial entrepreneur, along with his team, continue to grow Ivy Entrepreneurs. After the completion of two successful Cohorts, totaling 26 international students they have decided, based on market demand, to launch programs for high school students in the summer of 2023.

Ivy Entrepreneurs educates, mentors and accelerates startup entrepreneurs and early-stage teams. It provides seed investments, to the best startup ideas, up to $10,000. But most importantly, Ivy Entrepreneurs, sets aside 25% of the spots in each cohort for need-based scholarship covering 100% of the tuition and offers free mentoring to those students during and after the program completion. “Entrepreneurship is an economic mobilizer and equalizer and we want to create that opportunity for underserved students.”, said McGuire.

High School Cohorts 1 & 2 will offer students a unique opportunity to take a college level entrepreneurship class from a university professor. For those students planning for college, it will create an opportunity to help them differentiate themselves on their college application in the ever competitive world of college admissions. It will also help them launch or refine existing businesses that they can then operate during their college experience and possibly after they graduate.

“We prepare students for the future and create opportunities for them. You do not need an idea to start at Ivy Entrepreneurs, you just need to be passionate about identifying problems, developing solutions and creating ways to monetize the solution in the market” said McGuire.

At its core, Ivy Entrepreneurs was designed to make entrepreneurship accessible to all aspiring entrepreneurs even if they are not in the position to study the subject in a degree granting program or are at a transition point in their life/career. “Ivy E” offers live, discussion based teaching and peer learning just like a top university.

Applications for Cohort III and High School Cohort 1 & 2 are now open and scholarships are available. High School Cohort 1 & 2 will each be 4 sessions held over two weeks in July. Cohort III is set to begin on June 13 and will run in a hybrid fashion with 7 live online sessions and 1 in-person session in NYC (and London based on demand), over 8 consecutive weeks of the program. At the end of each program students will pitch to real Angel Investors. Applicants do not need to have an idea or team to apply. Learn more and request a brochure on our website www.goivye.com and visit us on social media.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Hannah DiPilato

Ivy Entrepreneurs

(203) 625-9555

hld@ivyentrepreneurs.com

Our Social links are here: https://linktr.ee/ivyentrepreneurs