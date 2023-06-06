HDTV Supply and Environmental Lights Announce Strategic Partnership to Advance Sustainable Lighting Solutions for Businesses Worldwide

Los Angeles, CA, 2023-Jun-6 — /EPR Network/ — HDTV Supply, a leading provider of state-of-the-art audio-visual solutions, has announced a strategic partnership with Environmental Lights, an industry-leading provider of high-quality LED lighting solutions. The partnership aims to revolutionize lighting solutions for businesses by combining the expertise and resources of both companies to deliver innovative, energy-efficient, and sustainable lighting solutions to customers worldwide.

HDTV Supply has established itself as a trusted provider of cutting-edge audio-visual solutions that enhance communication, collaboration, and entertainment experiences. With a focus on quality, reliability, and scalability, HDTV Supply offers an extensive range of products, including audio-visual systems, distribution amplifiers, switches, and cables, serving a wide array of industries such as education, corporate environments, hospitality, and entertainment.

Environmental Lights is an esteemed leader in LED lighting solutions, providing businesses with high-quality, energy-efficient lighting products. With a commitment to sustainability and innovation, Environmental Lights offers a comprehensive portfolio of LED lighting solutions that help businesses reduce their energy consumption, lower maintenance costs, and create visually stunning environments.

The partnership between HDTV Supply and Environmental Lights seeks to redefine lighting solutions by integrating sustainable LED lighting technology into audio-visual environments. The collaboration will focus on several key areas, including:

Energy-Efficient Lighting Solutions: By combining Environmental Lights’ expertise in LED lighting with HDTV Supply’s audio-visual systems, customers can expect energy-efficient lighting solutions that enhance visual experiences while significantly reducing energy consumption. This collaboration will contribute to a more sustainable future, helping businesses achieve their environmental goals.

Innovative Lighting Integration: Environmental Lights’ innovative LED lighting solutions seamlessly integrate with HDTV Supply’s audio-visual systems, allowing businesses to create captivating visual displays and enhance the ambiance of their spaces. From dynamic color-changing effects to precise lighting control, the partnership will enable businesses to elevate their audio-visual experiences.

Enhanced Design Flexibility: The partnership empowers businesses to create customized lighting solutions that meet their unique needs. With Environmental Lights’ vast selection of LED lighting products and HDTV Supply’s expertise in audio-visual integration, customers can achieve versatile lighting designs that enhance their spaces and captivate their audiences.

Sustainable Practices: HDTV Supply and Environmental Lights share a commitment to sustainable practices. Through the partnership, both companies will collaborate on eco-friendly initiatives, promoting the adoption of environmentally responsible lighting solutions and educating customers on the benefits of sustainable practices.

Comprehensive Support and Expertise: The partnership between HDTV Supply and Environmental Lights extends beyond product integration. Both companies are dedicated to providing exceptional customer support and expertise. Customers can expect seamless integration, technical assistance, and ongoing optimization through a global network of experts.

The leadership teams from HDTV Supply and Environmental Lights are excited about this strategic partnership, recognizing the significant opportunities it presents to their customers and the industry as a whole. By combining their respective expertise, resources, and dedication to innovation, they are confident in their ability to drive sustainable lighting solutions that meet the evolving needs of businesses worldwide.

For further information contact:

Press Relations

HDTV Supply, Inc.

TEL: 833-WOLFPACK (833-965-3722)

TEXT: 1-833-648-3777

WhatsApp: 1-833-965-3722

Skype: 1-805-732-2528

NEWSROOM: https://www.hdtvsupply.com/newsroom.html

WEB: https://www.hdtvsupply.com/environmental-lights-products.html

EMAIL: press@hdtvsupply.com

About HDTV Supply: HDTV Supply is one of the nation’s top manufacturers and resellers of consumer electronics accessories and related products, with more than 12,000 products. Headquartered in Los Angeles, CA. HDTV Supply’s business strategy focuses on the customers’ needs come first. HDTV Supply began in 2002 with the aim of products specifically built for B2B, home theater enthusiasts and for custom integrators. Many products are created in house and manufactured in the USA to exacting specifications.

For further information about HDTV Supply and its products, please visit https://www.hdtvsupply.com