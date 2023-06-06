Stosa Cucine Provides a Selection of Modern Outdoor Kitchens In New York City

New York, USA, 2023-Jun-6 — /EPR Network/ — Enjoying your dinner or brunch amid your beautiful outdoors can be a refreshing change. Modern outdoor kitchens when perfectly designed can add elegance and exclusivity to your home decor.

Before you plan your outdoor kitchen, pick a design theme for it. It can either be in flow with the interiors of your home or a different style altogether. For instance, if your home has a mid-century modern style, perhaps you can go for a rustic modern farmhouse theme for your outdoor kitchen.

Choose the accents, motifs, colors, and furniture styles according to the theme you pick. For instance, if you decide on a cute brunch theme, pink might be “the color.” If you want more of a romantic dinner vibe, the perfect shade might be red.

Choosing paints for your outdoor space might be a daunting task. Take inspiration from the surroundings to find the perfect shades. For instance, earthy tones might be perfect for a space that has a lot of plants and trees. If there are blooming flowers instead, go for bright colors that complements those shades.

If your outdoor space does not have a lot of greenery, you may choose artificial plants and scrubs to add more color and texture. Fairy lights and dim lanterns can create the perfect romantic ambiance in your outdoor kitchen during the evenings. Custom outdoor furniture is a great investment for your outdoor kitchen.

The beauty of classic kitchens lies in the details. Think about investing in an outdoor pizza oven, or a fun beverage center, or a vintage-style cupboard. Also, make sure that the entire setup of your outdoor kitchen is waterproof- be it the decor or rain-resistant lamps, or waterproof cushions, or water-resistant paints. But most important, have fun when you design your outdoor kitchen.

