We are hiring at Axis – Become a part of our innovative team

DELHI, 2023-Jun-6 — /EPR Network/ — Axis India is hiring Engineers and strengthening their team in diverse engineering roles across various departments like Sales, Product Development, Quality Control, Marketing, Procurement, and Supply Chain Management, applying skills and enhancing electrical safety worldwide.

You’ve come to the right place if you are ready to take the next innovative step in your engineering career.

Axis calls all electrical, mechanical, or other engineers looking for an exciting career opportunity. Axis’s work culture promotes a fun, team-oriented environment to enjoy work while still having time for personal life. Be a part of innovation as we understand that work-life balance is essential, and Axis has you covered.

To know more about this hiring space, listen to our director, Mr. Sahil, at Axis Electricals, discussing the exciting job opportunities.

Check out the YouTube link with full details.

Drop your email address in the comment section with your background to receive a detailed job description from the Axis team.

Why Axis?

Axis was the first company in India to develop a Smart Lightning Arrester. With our in-house NABL Accredited Testing lab, we are dedicated to pushing the boundaries of product development and certification, keeping Quality First for electrical safety. We’ve built water systems for villages, refurbished Neo-Natal ICUs in government hospitals and engaged in other meaningful CSR activities.

You can connect with us at hr@axis-india.com.

To learn more about us, visit us at axis-india.com.

About the company: Axis has a team of 80+ members, among which 45+ Engineers contribute to enhancing electrical safety for over 10,000 global projects, working alongside giants like Kalpataru, L&T, Shapoorji Pallonji, TVS, and many more. Today, Axis continues to push product innovation through software & service solutions in Lightning Protection, IoT solutions for efficient distribution networks, and products that comply with the latest international standards.

At Axis, we believe in making a difference, and we know you do too. By joining Axis, you’ll contribute to essential projects like rural electrification across India, bringing electricity to even the smallest villages.

Join us, and be a part of our futuristic and innovative team!