Handbag Market Size, Emerging Trends, Growth Opportunities and Current Scenario

Handbag Industry Overview

The global handbag market size was valued at USD 49.12 billion in 2021 and is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8% over the forecast period. In recent years, handbags have become one of the desired personal products worldwide. The accessibility, visibility, and desirability of various handbags have boosted their widespread recognition and strong performance. Made from various materials like mesh, leather, nylon, straw, canvas, vegan leather, and jute, handbags are used by everyone for various purposes in their day-to-day life. For instance, people usually prefer canvas handbags for shopping; people working in the corporate sector usually prefer leather bags, whereas, for parties or a night out, women tend to opt for clutches or wristlet handbags.

The COVID-19 pandemic resulted in lockdown orders and travel restrictions, forcing the majority of the global population to stay at home. As shopping outlets and offline retail stores remained closed for a substantial period in 2020, the fashion accessories & apparel, as well as luxury goods markets, saw a tremendous decline in the overall business. This was attributed to factors, such as restrictions on international import & export as well as tourism & travel and reduced spending on fashionable apparel and accessories by the majority of consumers. The demand for handbags is primarily driven by the increasing brand awareness among customers at a global level and the surging number of women in the workforce across various sectors.

In addition, the increasing preference for sustainable and eco-friendly handbags among customers is offering strong growth opportunities to the market. Handbag manufacturers/brands, such as Bellroy, Angela Roi, ABLE, Pixie Mood, GUNAS, BAGGU, von Holzhausen, and A A K S, offer handbags that are made using vegan leather, plant-based & upcycled materials, and sustainable materials. For instance, in June 2020, Guccio Gucci S.p.A. launched all-sustainable collections that comprised outwear, pants, tote bags, backpacks, mini bags, footwear, and other accessories using recycled, organic, and sustainable source materials. These factors are driving the market. Furthermore, with increased spending on goods through online platforms, the market has been experiencing significant growth. Startup e-retailers and e-commerce websites have gained more traction owing to festive/seasonal sales, discounted prices, and the availability of an extensive range of products on websites. For instance, according to the data provided by Global WebIndex (GWI), over USD 2.4 trillion were spent on online consumer goods in 2020.

Handbag Industry Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global handbag market based on raw material, product, distribution channel, and region:

Handbag Raw Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Leather

Fabric

Others

Handbag Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Tote Bag

Clutch

Satchel

Others

Handbag Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Online

Offline

Handbag Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

MEA (Middle East & Africa)

Market Share Insights:

April 2021: Louis Vuitton launched Nona Source, the first online platform for resourcing exquisite materials from the Group’s Fashion & Leather Goods Maisons.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Handbag Industry include

Louis Vuitton

Hermès International S.A

Michael Kors

Fossil Group, Inc

Guccio Gucci S.p.A.

Prada S.p.A

Burberry Group Plc

Tapestry, Inc.

Chanel

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA

