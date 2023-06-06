Breast Cancer Liquid Biopsy Market Trends, Company Share, Industry Growth And Future Scope: Grand View Research Inc.

Breast Cancer Liquid Biopsy Market Growth & Trends

The global breast cancer liquid biopsy market size is expected to reach USD 1.7 billion by 2030, expandingat a CAGR of 22.7% from 2022 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The growth is attributed to the rising preference for non-invasive methods, rising awareness of early diagnosis and treatment, and rising prevalence of breast cancer. For instance, according to WHO, in 2020, globally, 685,000 women lost their lives to breast cancer, and 2.3 million women were affected by it. Liquid biopsies have been suggested as a revolutionary technique for the early identification of breast cancer, which boosts its adoption and spurs growth.

With the increasing prevalence of breast cancer, there is a high demand to provide proper diagnostics tools for detecting cancer at an early stage and early treatment. There has been increasing R&D in the field of diagnostics to cater to the rising demand. For instance, in June 2022, according to study findings from BioFluidica, patients with HER2-positive breast cancer had success rates while receiving tailored HER2-directed therapy.The clinical significance of liquid biopsy is becoming more well-known as a result of ongoing developments in related fields. Additional interventional clinical trials and the creation of an algorithm to properly combine circulating biomarkers are required to make these technologies widely accessible.

A less intrusive technique for identifying non-hematological malignancies has been developed as a result of technological breakthroughs in continuing research on circulating biomarkers. Compared to traditional tumor biopsy, liquid biopsy is thought to be a promising option for patient monitoring in real time. For instance, in April 2022, Epic Sciences, Inc., launched DefineMBC, a blood test based on liquid biopsy technology for the diagnosis of metastatic breast cancer to its CLIA laboratory portfolio.

Furthermore, key players operating in the market are focusing on expanding and launching products that can be used for a wide range of applications. For instance, in June 2022, NeoGenomics’s subsidiary Inivata Limited announced new data for RaDaR assay for the analysis of human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-negative, high-risk patients with minimal residual disease (MRD) and recurrence.

Breast Cancer Liquid Biopsy Market Report Highlights

In 2021, the circulating tumor cells segment held a dominant revenue share owing to the effectiveness and precision offered by CTCs in the detection of cancer
The early detection segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period, owing to the increasing adoption of liquid biopsy in early diagnosis of cancer and the rising need to provide effective treatment
Treatment selection was the highest revenue-generating segment in 2021 owing to the availability of a high number of products that aid treatment selection
Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period owing to increasing prevalence, improving healthcare infrastructure, and growing population
Breast Cancer Liquid Biopsy Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global breast cancer liquid biopsy market based on circulating biomarkers, application, and region:

Breast Cancer Liquid Biopsy Circulating Biomarkers Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Circulating Tumor Cells(CTCs)
Circulating Cell-free DNA (cfDNA)
Extracellular Vesicles (EVs)
Other Circulating Biomarkers
Breast Cancer Liquid Biopsy Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Early Detection/Screening
Diagnosis
Treatment Selection
Monitoring
Breast Cancer Liquid Biopsy Market Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

North America
US.
Canada
Europe
UK.
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
Asia Pacific
Japan
China
India
Australia
South Korea
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
South Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
List of Key Players of Breast Cancer Liquid Biopsy Market

The Menarini Group
NeoGenomics Laboratories.
Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
Myriad Genetics, Inc.
QIAGEN
Biocept, Inc.
Sysmex Corporation
Fluxion Biosciences, Inc.
Epic Sciences, Inc.
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
