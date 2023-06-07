Food Preservatives Market Growth Drivers, Business Challenges and Development Trends

San Francisco, Calif., USA, June 07 2023 — /EPR Network/ —

Food Preservatives Industry Overview

The global food preservatives market size was valued at USD 2.77 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6% from 2022 to 2030. Food preservatives are the products incorporated during food processing to increase stability and avoid spoilage. They are added in small quantities to various types of food depending on the need. Traditionally, salt, sugar, and spices were used to preserve meat and other food types. Food preservatives prevent the growth of microorganisms and thus inhibit or delay food spoilage.

Depending on the degree of toxicity, they are classified into non-toxic and moderately toxic. Non-toxic preservatives can be used in the processing while moderately toxic are regulated by relevant regulatory bodies such as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) and are identified by appropriate index (INS or E) numbers.

Food preservatives are used for preserving snacks, confectioneries, bakery products, dairy, meat, and poultry products. Demand for these products is increasing globally owing to various factors such as a change in customer lifestyle, the surge in imports and exports, increasing preference for fresh products, and a rise in consumer willingness to pay a premium price.

North America acquired the maximum market share in 2021 and is expected to continue its dominance for the next few years. Increased availability of processed foods and greater acceptance of ready-to-eat foods from consumers in the U.S. and Canada are driving the demand for convenience foods.

Food Preservatives Industry Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global food preservatives market based on label, type, function, application, and region:

Food Preservatives Label Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Clean Label

Conventional

Food Preservatives Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Natural

Synthetic

Food Preservatives Function Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Anti-microbial

Anti-oxidant

Others

Food Preservatives Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Meat & Poultry Products

Bakery Products

Dairy Products

Beverages

Snacks

Others

Food Preservatives Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

MEA (Middle East & Africa)

Market Share Insights:

August 2021: Conagen, Inc. launched its new product ‘p-Coumaric Acid’ (PCA), which is a natural and clean-label preservative that is prepared by fermentation.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Food Preservatives Industry include

Cargill, Inc.

Kemin Industries, Inc.

ADM

Tate & Lyle

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

BASF SE

Celanese Corporation

Corbion N.V.

Galactic S.A.

Kerry

