Oral Rinse Market Regulatory Framework, Technology Overview, Product Type Estimates and Trends

Oral Rinse Industry Overview

The global oral rinse market size was valued at USD 6.51 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1% from 2022 to 2030. The rising awareness regarding oral hygiene, the increasing per-capita income of people to afford personal care products, and the increasing cases of dental disorders are expected to fuel the market growth over the forecast period. The prevalence of oral diseases is continuously increasing in low and middle-income countries due to the growing urbanization and eating habits.

The COVID-19 pandemic had significantly affected the operations and logistics of the oral care products market. It had disrupted the supply channel of oral care products globally. The high demand for maintaining oral hygiene during the pandemic has increased the demand for rinse products and other oral care products in the second half of 2020. A study published in Virus Research found that mouthwash with a single-agent antiseptic mouthwash may be associated with a mild decrease in the rate of COVID-19 transmission. Hence, many market players have witnessed an increase in the sale of mouthwash products.

According to the WHO, 2 billion people suffer from caries of permanent teeth and 520 million children suffer from caries of primary teeth. Consumption of tobacco, alcohol, and food and beverages, which are high in sugar, has contributed to the growth of oral health conditions and other non-communicable diseases. Gum disease is one of the major problems among people. Nearly half of all adults aged 30 years or above show signs of gum disease and 9% of adults are affected by severe gum disease. The cost of dental services keeps many Americans from seeking dental care services. For instance, in 2018, around 10% of Americans did not receive dental services due to the high cost of the services.

Mouthwash is an important method for the maintenance of oral healthcare. mouthwash is mainly used to reach the inaccessible mouth areas that are difficult to clean with a toothbrush. It also helps in preventing caries and plaque formation. Mouthwash that is used for teeth whitening often contains hydrogen peroxide. Essential oils like eucalyptus oil, peppermint oil, and thyme oil are included in mouthwash products as a breath refresher.

Oral Rinse Industry Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global oral rinse market on the basis of product, indication, distribution channel, and region:

Oral Rinse Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Antiseptic Mouthwash

Cosmetic Mouthwash

Natural Mouthwash

Fluoride Mouthwash

Oral Rinse Indication Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Periodontitis

Mouth Ulcers

Gingivitis

Dry Mouth

Oral RinseDistribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Retail Stores

Pharmacies

Online Stores

Oral Rinse Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA (Middle East & Africa)

Market Share Insights:

February 2020: Colgate launched a new Colgate Zero portfolio, formulated for both adults and kids. It ensures the same high standard of Colgate protection with 0% artificial flavors, preservatives, and sweeteners.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Oral Rinse Industry include

Colgate-Palmolive Company

Johnson & Johnson

GlaxoSmithKline

Unilever

Proctor & Gamble

Biotène

Himalaya Wellness Company

Amway

Dabur

Lion

