Demand For Acrylic-Based Medical Adhesive Tapes Is Anticipated To Rise At A CAGR Of 7% By 2030

By the end of 2030, the market for medical adhesive tapes, which is presently valued at US$ 9.3 billion, is expected to generate US$ 14.5 billion in sales. Over the next eight years, demand for medical adhesive tapes is anticipated to grow gradually at a CAGR of 5.7%.

A highly lucrative market for medical adhesive tapes is expected to expand in China over the course of the projected period as a result of rising investments in the construction of healthcare infrastructure and an increasingly elderly population. In China, the market for medical adhesive tapes is expected to grow at a remarkable CAGR of over 10% during the forecast period, reaching an estimated worth of over US$ 3.3 billion by 2030.

Due to the high frequency of chronic diseases, attention has been paid to healthcare much more recently, which has increased the demand for medical items globally. Through 2030, it is expected that this will predominantly drive demand for medical adhesive tape.

Over the next eight years, it is predicted that factors such as an increase in surgeries, an increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases, a rise in the focus on advanced wound care, an increase in investments in the development of healthcare infrastructure, and advancements in adhesive technology will favour the market potential for medical adhesive tapes.

Key Companies Profiled

3M Company

Medtronic PLC

Parafix Tapes & Conversions Ltd.

Medline Industries

Smith & Nephew plc

Nichiban

Avery Dennison Corporation

Johnson & Johnson

Paul Hartmann AG

Nitto Denko Corporation

Cardinal Health Inc.

Scapa Group PLC

Based on the kind of resin used, the medical adhesive tapes market is divided into rubber, silicone, and acrylic-based medical adhesive tapes, as well as other types.

Due to its affordability and great acceptance in a variety of applications, including surgeries and wound dressings, acrylic-based medical adhesive tapes are predicted to remain very popular during the projection period. These tapes are expected to become quite popular in the future since they offer superior chemical, water, and solvent resistance compared to other sorts of types.

Segments of Medical Adhesive Tapes Industry Research

By Resin Type :

Acrylic Silicone Rubber Others



By Backing Material :

Paper Fabric Plastic Others



By Adhesion :

Single-sided Double-sided



By Application :

Surgeries Wound Dressings Splints Secure IV Lines Ostomy Seals Others



By Region :

North America Latin America Europe APAC MEA



