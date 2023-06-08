Airport Kiosk Market Size Is Expected To Expand At A CAGR Of 9% Over The Forecast Period 2031

Rockville, US, 2023-Jun-08 — /EPR Network/ —

The global airport kiosk market was valued at around US$ 1.7 Bn in 2020. Sales of airport kiosks are projected to accelerate at a healthy CAGR of 9% to top US$ 4 Bn by 2031.

Key Companies Profiled

Embross Group

Fujitsu Ltd.

IER SAS

KIOSK Information Systems

NCR Corporation

Phoenix Kiosk, Inc.

SITA

Toshiba Tec Cor

Olea Kiosks Inc.

Innovative Travel Solutions

Materna IPS GmbH

Collins Aerospace

Elenium Automation Pty Ltd.

The study takes a closer look at the major economic turmoil, with a focus on the recent COVID-19 pandemic disruptions

The assessment of key growth dynamics highlights the attractiveness of new automation technologies and offers readers insight on the prospect of these during the forecast period

The study tries to offer a balance perspective of the opportunities in mature and the most lackluster markets

Provides scrutiny of the industry trends that have shaped recent government policies

Provides an account of major breakthroughs in all segments that might change the course of the market considerably

Provides an incisive analysis of socio-political milieu in which the key markets operate, and how will that influence the lucrativeness of the overall Airport Kiosk market

Analyzes how collaborations and partnerships among players from different industries shape the key growth dynamics in the near future

Evaluates the role of various stages of funding on new growth avenues in key regional markets

Key Segments Covered in Airport Kiosk Industry Research

· By Product

Check-in Kiosks

Automated Passport Control Kiosks

Baggage Check-in Kiosks

Information Kiosks

Ticketing Kiosks

Internet Kiosks

Others Advertisement Kiosks Retail Kiosks Self-service Kiosks Airport Check-in Kiosks Self-service Bag Drop Kiosks Passenger Information Kiosks Airport Ticketing Kiosks Airport Retail Kiosks Biometric-enabled kiosks Biometric Kiosks Bag Drop Kiosks Advertisement Kiosks Promotion Kiosks Technology Kiosks Airport Interactive Kiosks Common-use Self Service Kiosks



· By Component

Hardware

Software

Services

