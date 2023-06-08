Increasing Demand for Basalt Fibre to Support Global Market Revenue Growth

The market for basalt fibre is expected to reach USD 339 million by 2032, up from USD 106 million in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 12.4% between 2022 and 2032. Fact.MR employs a multidisciplinary approach to analyse the global basalt fibre market’s history, present, and future outlook, as well as the factors driving such growth. Our highly dedicated professionals have incorporated critical and accurate information related to each sector and location by conducting extensive primary and secondary research.

We employ cutting-edge industrial and digitalization methods to provide our clients with current, useful information about the Basalt Fibre Market. To improve readers’ experiences, the paper begins with a brief review of the Basalt Fibre.

Global Basalt Fiber Market by Category

By Product Type : Roving Chopped Strands Fabric Mesh and Grids Others

By Usage : Composites Non-Composites

By End Use Industry : Building and construction Automotive Aerospace and defense Ship Building Wind Energy Sport Accessories and others

By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA



Competitive Landscape: Top Companies in Basalt Fiber Market

The global basalt fiber market is fragmented due to the presence of several regional and domestic players. The players have adopted numerous such as mergers and acquisitions, expansions, collaborations and partnerships to expand the consumer base globally.

Also, the leading companies have adopted new product development as a key strategy to upscale their market presence among consumers. These strategies have resulted in the integration of advanced basalt fiber.

Fact.MR has provided detailed information about price points of top manufacturers of basalt fiber market positioned across regions, sales growth, production capacity, and speculative technological expansion in the recently published report.

For instance:

On 30th April 2021 , Kamenny Vek has expanded its product line with launch of three new products includes Basalt direct roving 22 microns 2400 tex, basalt assembled roving 18 micron 3000 tex and Basalt assembled roving 18 micron 4800 tex.

, has expanded its product line with launch of three new products includes Basalt direct roving 22 microns 2400 tex, basalt assembled roving 18 micron 3000 tex and Basalt assembled roving 18 micron 4800 tex. On 27th July 2020, Mafic USA has started the operations of world’s largest basalt fiber factory based in Shelby, North Carolina. Through this company will be able to cater the demand receiving from large consumer base.

Key Companies Profiled

TECHNOBASALT-INVEST LLC

BASALTEX NV

Sudaglass Fiber Technology

Zhejiang GBF Basalt Fiber Co., Ltd (GBF)

Kamenny Vek

Shanxi Basalt Fiber Technology Co., Ltd

JiangSu Tianlong Continuous Basalt Fuber Co.Ltd

Mafic SA

Isomatex SA

Shanxi Basalt Fibre Technology Co., Ltd

Other Key Players

What insights does the Basalt Fiber Market report provide to the readers?

Basalt Fiber Market segmentation by product category, end use, and geography.

comprehensive analysis of the current market environment, downstream demand, and upstream raw materials.

Collaborations, R&D initiatives, purchases, and product introductions by each Basalt Fiber Market participant.

detailed rules that the government has placed on Basalt Fiber Market consumption.

Impact of contemporary technologies on the worldwide basalt fibre market, including big data & analytics, artificial intelligence, and social media platforms

Questionnaire answered in the Basalt Fiber Market report include: