Increasing Adoption of Self-Driving and Connected Vehicles to Surge Email Encryption Market: Fact.MR

The global email encryption market is predicted to rise at a CAGR of 17% during 2022-2032. The email encryption market is estimated to reach US$ 24.8 Billion by 2032 from US$ 4.2 Billion in 2021.

Email encryption encrypts data with the use of an encryption key, allowing the information that must be conveyed via emails to be safeguarded. Sensitive information might be obtained by unidentified parties due to a rise in email usage for corporate and personal communication among persons. This has prompted organisations to implement email encryption software to protect their data from theft and loss.

The growth in BEC scams and spear phishing, the rising number of email users worldwide, the high demand for email encryption services, and the necessity to comply with data protection guidelines are all major driving factors for the email encryption market.

Top Participants

MICRO FOCUS

BROADCOM

CISCO

TREND MICRO

SOPHOS

Competitive Landscape

The market for email encryption is moderately competitive, with a large number of global and regional companies. These firms control a sizable portion of the email encryption market and are concentrating their efforts on extending their customer base around the world.

The email encryption market vendors are also concentrating on R&D investments to launch new solutions, strategic collaborations, and other organic & inorganic growth strategies to gain a competitive advantage over the projection period.

Recent Developments in the Email Encryption Market

Sophos Email Advanced Portal Encryption will be available to customers and partners as an add-on product to Sophos Email Advanced beginning in May 2021. Portal Encryption allows email senders to safely transmit encrypted communications to a web portal.

Mimecast engaged established a strategic agreement with Netskope, a cloud security firm, in February 2021. Businesses will be able to safeguard cloud services and emails using enterprise-grade DLP solutions as a result of the strategic partnerships.

MicrosoftTrend Micro will be a Microsoft Gold Certified Partner in January 2021. Trend Micro has a long history of providing Microsoft security solutions. Trend Micro Cloud App Security, for example, interacts directly with Microsoft Office 365 to safeguard incoming and internal Office 365 emails against sophisticated malware and other threats.

Proofpoint Essentials Security Awareness will be available in August 2020. Through threat simulations, this system trains SMEs to recognise high-risk situations. This lessens the effect of phishing attacks and malware outbreaks.

Micro Focus will release Voltage SmartCipher in January 2020. This service enables safe file encryption across collaboration platforms including email and cloud-hosted settings. With permanent unstructured file encryption, the solution improves privacy compliance.

Key Trends

Encrypting keys necessitates the use of key management and verification methods.

The Internet of Things has seen widespread acceptance and continuing developments.

Migration to the cloud allows for the control of cloud security posture.

Demand for cloud-based email encryption services is increasing.

An increase in BEC schemes and spear-phishing

Adoption of self-driving and connected vehicles is increasing.

Low visibility across the IT infrastructure and a rise in setup mistakes to enhance CSPM solution adoption

Key Segments

· Based on Type:

End-to-end email encryption

Gateway email encryption

Boundary email encryption

Hybrid email encryption

Client plugins

· Based on Component:

Solutions

Services

· Based on Deployment Mode:

Cloud

On-premises

Based on Organization Size:

Large Enterprises

SMEs

Based on the Vertical:

BFSI

Government and Defense

IT and ITeS

Telecommunication

Energy and Utilities

Manufacturing

Retail and eCommerce

Healthcare

Other verticals (media and entertainment, education, and travel and transportation)

· Based on the Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

