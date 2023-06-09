Slimming Tea Market Qualitative and Quantitative Analysis Report 2028

Slimming Tea Industry Overview

The global slimming tea market size was valued at USD 7.76 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5% from 2021 to 2028.

The growing prevalence of lifestyle diseases, coupled with a rise in health-conscious consumers, is a major factor driving the demand for slimming teas. The Covid-19 pandemic has affected the tea industry as there were unprecedented restrictions to mitigate the risk of the virus, for instance, in India, the lockdown damaged the first harvest of teas in Assam and Darjeeling impacting the tea industry in India. Furthermore, the changes in climatic conditions, coupled with the ongoing pandemic, resulted in the destruction of several tea plantations in the country.

The pandemic has compelled the industry players to launch new flavors in tea, which cater to the shifting consumer preference. In addition, during the lockdown, the consumption of tea at home increased as customers were eager to try different teas in this period.

Furthermore, the pandemic has encouraged companies in the market to improve their supply chain and the companies are working on providing a transparent list of raw material suppliers to the public. Companies such as Tata Tea, Typhoo, and Clipper have revealed the list of their suppliers to maintain transparency.

Tea companies in the market are experimenting with new flavors as consumers are looking for healthy options. Companies such as Celestial Seasonings are introducing herbal teas in different flavors. The pandemic has made many people realize the importance of immunity-boosting beverages and has increased the demand for weight loss teas.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global slimming tea market include

Unilever

Hankook Tea

Adagio Teas

Nestle S.A.

Associated British Foods LLC

Triple Leaf Tea Inc.

Dilmah Ceylon Tea Co. Plc.

Tata Consumer Products Ltd.

ITO EN LTD.

Celestial Seasonings

