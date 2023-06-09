Healthcare Cloud Picture Archiving & Communications System Market Growth Outlook 2030

Healthcare Cloud Picture Archiving & Communications System Industry Overview

The global healthcare cloud picture archiving & communications system market size was valued at USD 704.6 million in 2021 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2% from 2022 to 2030.

The rising need to store, manage, and transfer the ever-increasing healthcare data is a key factor propelling the adoption of these solutions. PACS (picture archiving & communications system) helps in minimizing the overloading of data and accelerates disease detection. Furthermore, the advancements in technology pertaining to healthcare solutions as well as the co-existence of healthcare and IT solutions have fueled the market growth. Cloud-based PACS offers secure and safe data storage.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the Global Healthcare Cloud Picture Archiving & Communications System Market

This is because these PACSs are less vulnerable to damage caused by hardware, and thus patient data is secure. In addition, the increasing demand for universalization of clinical and medical image storage in all formats, coupled with the heightened usage of image archiving, is expected to propel market growth. Aging is considered to be the greatest risk factor for chronic conditions. The geriatric population is highly susceptible to chronic conditions.Thus, the increasing global geriatric population in both developed and developing nations is expected to propel market growth.The increasing prevalence of corona-positive patients, along with the shortage of healthcare professionals, owing to the imposed lockdowns, has increased the necessity for improved healthcare solutions.

The ability to analyze and further transmit healthcare data and information, review images and collaborate with clinical staff & healthcare professionals during the pandemic to ensure quality clinical outcomes has boosted and favored the demand for healthcare cloud-based PACS. Furthermore, rising physicians’ flexibility for patient data accession to the diagnostic images anywhere during the pandemic has further propelled the market growth.The COVID-19 epidemic had a major impact on the market growth as in there is high demand for faster and easier access to patient images & medical records, particularly from CT and MRI departments.Cloud PACS has an advantage over on-premise solutions in terms of data resiliency, seamless scalability, cost-effectiveness, and real-time backup, making it the most preferable solution for mid-size organizations.

Browse through Grand View Research’s Healthcare IT Industry Research Reports.

Teledentistry Market – The global teledentistry market size was valued at USD 1.22 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.13% from 2022 to 2030.

– The global teledentistry market size was valued at USD 1.22 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.13% from 2022 to 2030. Radiology Information Systems Market – The global radiology information systems market size was valued at USD 900.4 million in 2022 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.19% from 2023 to 2030.

Market Share Insights

April 2020: Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas launched a new medical image management solution for specialty clinics called Rede PACS and Rede Mini PACS.

Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas launched a new medical image management solution for specialty clinics called Rede PACS and Rede Mini PACS. March 2020: Ambra Health partnered with Perspectum, a leading developer of medical image analysis technologies. This enabled the integration of the company’s Cloud PACS solution with the latter’s flagship product called LiverMultiScan.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global healthcare cloud picture archiving & communications system market include

Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas, Inc

Ambra Health

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

UltraLinq

VEPRO AG

Telemis S.A.

RamSoft, Inc.

INFINITT North America Inc.

Core Sound Imaging, Inc.

QUICKPACS

PostDICOM

Order a free sample PDF of the Healthcare Cloud Picture Archiving & Communications System Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.