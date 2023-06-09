Global Sales Of The Ethylene Amines Are Held At US$ 2.2 Billion In 2023

Rockville, United States, 2023-Jun-09 — /EPR Network/ —

Rising demand for Ethylene Amines in the pharmaceutical, agricultural, and automotive industries is likely to boost the market in the coming years. Another fast increasing industry that relies on ethylene amines as a crucial raw material is the paper industry.

The usage of diethylenetriamine and ethylene amines increases the wet strength of the paper. As a result, ethylene amine is in high demand in the paper sector. Ethylene amines are largely utilised in automobile gasoline and lubricants as an ash-free emissions additive. It inhibits sludge and deliquesce deposits from forming in internal combustion engines by being present in lubricants, which increases demand for ethylene amines in the automobile industry.

What Factors Are Propelling Ethylene Amines Demand?

Polyamide resins and epoxy curing agents are also made from ethylene amines. Polyamide resins are commonly employed in pressure-sensitive and heat-sealing adhesives for leather, metals, plastics, and paper. They are also used to prevent the corrosion of alkyd paints and printing ink binders.

In the coatings business, ethylene amines are commonly used as a wet-adhesion agent for latex paints. Its application as a derivative to improve latex paint surface adherence in humid settings.

The pharmaceutical industry’s increasing use of ethylene amines in the production of antimalarials, local anaesthetics, antidepressants, antibiotics, antihistamines, and muscle relaxants may have an impact on consumer demand for ethylene amines.

Regional Segments Analysed Include:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa)

Brief Approach to Research

To estimate the data for this report, our analysis will use a modeling-based technique and a triangulation methodology. After gaining a thorough understanding of the market and evaluating the applications, types, forms, and end uses of the product segments covered by the study, a demand-side approach is used to estimate the sales of the target product segments. This is followed by a supply-side evaluation of the value produced over a specified time period. To determine the size of the worldwide market, statistics and data are gathered at the regional level, pooled, and synthesised at the global level.

This extensive study was developed using an approach that has been verified and is appropriate. Weighted chapters of the research deliver information and analysis on important market segments.

Ethylene Amines Market Segmentation

By Type :

Ethylenediamine (EDA)

Diethylenetriamine (DETA)

Triethylenetetramine (TETA)

Tetraethylenepentamine (TEPA)

By Application :

Bleach Activator

Chelating Agent

Lube Oil & Fuel Additives

Pesticide

Pharmaceutical

Polyamide Resin

Textile

Other Applications

