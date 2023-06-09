Global Chelating Resins Market To Undergo Rapid Advancements During Period 2022 – 2031 : Fact.MR

Over the past two to three decades, the demand for chelating resins has been consistent. Manufacturers have placed a lot of emphasis on lateral integration and product improvement. Manufacturers will improve customer engagement and product performance by resolving all customer-related technical issues.

According to Fact.MR released analysis, the removal of toxic waste, recovery of heavy metals from electroplating, metal mining, and brine purification are all processes that will increase use of chelating resins during the upcoming years. According to the analysis, the market is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 700 Mn by 2030, growing at a strong CAGR of about 5% from 2020 to 2030.

Key Segments Covered in Study

Functional Group Iminoacetic Group Aminophosphonic Glucamine Group Oxime Group Phosphonic + Sulphonic Group Phosphorous Group Thiol Group Thiourea Group Picolylamine Group quaternary Amines Polyamines

Matrix Type Polystyrene Polystyrene Divinylbenzene Polyacrylic Divinylbenzene

Application Separation & Purification Treatment of Wastewater and Effluent Removal of Impurities Biochemistry Others

End-use Industry Electroplating Chemicals Chlor Alkali Biomedical Others



Metal & Mining Cobalt Nickel Copper Lithium Gold Rare Earth Metal Others



Key Takeaways from Market Study

The chelating resins market is anticipated to add 1.6X value by 2030 as compared to 2020.

Increasing demand for chelating resins for brine purification, followed by electroplating application, is expected to drive consumption of iminoacetic acid and aminophosphonic type chelating resins over the coming years, with both accounting for nearly 3/4 market share by 2030-end.

The chlor alkali space presents prolific growth opportunities for chelating resins, and will account for nearly half of the total value opportunity over the forecast period.

Despite losing significant market share by 2030, polystyrene divinylbenzene will continue to be the dominant matrix used in chelating resin manufacturing, representing a total share of close to 2/3 by 2030-end.

China accounts for a major chunk of the supply in chelating resins with nearly 60% of total production clustered in the country.

The market in the U.S. and Germany is projected to expand at a steady CAGR of around 5% respectively, though 2030.

Which Functional Group Dominates the Demand Pie of Chelating Resins?

Fact.MR has examined numerous markets and sectors in-depth in order to determine how chelating resins should be used. The iminoacetic group, which is anticipated to rise at a 6.5% CAGR during the forecast period, is likely to follow the picolylamine group as the functional group with the largest global market share.

The phosphorous group, on the other hand, has the smallest market share and is followed by the phosphoric + euphonic group, which is expected to develop at the slowest rate over the next ten years.

