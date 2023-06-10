Caviar Industry is forecasted to Advance at a CAGR of 6.8% through 2033, Unveils Fact.MR

Rockville, United States, 2023-Jun-09 — /EPR Network/ —

The global caviar market is expected to reach a value of US$ 975 million by 2033-end, according to data provided by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider. Worldwide consumption of caviar is predicted to increase at a CAGR of 7.6% through 2033.

Demand for caviar is driven by increasing health consciousness among people around the world. In addition, rising standards of living and increased production of caviar from aquaculture are also driving their sales. Docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) and eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) are the two pivotal omega-3 fatty acids that are abundant in this delicacy. These fatty acids are responsible for noticeable health advantages.

Dietary Guidelines for Americans mentions that an individual needs to get around 250 mg of DHA and EPA each day.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

“Growing consumer awareness about healthy and nutritious food products, including caviar, is estimated to create lucrative opportunities for industry players,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Competitive Analysis

Increased investment by prominent players to strengthen their supply chain management system and provide quality products to end users is predicted to propel sales of caviar. In addition, these providers try to stick to imposed rules and regulations without causing any adverse environmental impacts.

For instance :

French Caviar House Petrossian, in 2021 expanded caviar operations in the United Kingdom. At present, the company is holding a new caviar laboratory on the outskirts of London in Chessington.

The Russian Caviar House Company, in 2020 relaunched itself in India. The company holds retail operations through The Fine Food Cellar, the company’s gourmet brand, which provides unique products.

The Key Suppliers of Caviar

Agroittica Lombarda SpA

Sterling Caviar LLC

ATTILUS Caviar

California Caviar Company, LLC

Fortuna XXI

Midwest Caviar LLC

Russian Caviar House

Northern Divine Caviar

Caviar is being used at an increased rate in the pharmaceutical industry, which can boost its demand over the coming years. Sevruga caviar is used at a significant rate in the pharmaceutical industry, which can further propel its demand while creating lucrative opportunities for industry players.

Rising disposable income of individuals along with increasing health consciousness among them is estimated to fuel demand for caviar around the world. People are becoming aware related to the health benefits of caviar. Its application in the food industry is expected to generate new opportunities.

Numerous restaurants around the world are using caviar at a significant rate. Caviars are also gaining traction in the food & beverages industry owing to their rising demand as global cuisine. Exposure to international cuisines is also predicted to drive opportunities in the target industry.

Segmentation of Caviar Industry Research

By Type: Sevruga Osetra Salmon Sushi Others

By Form: Fresh Dried Frozen

By Distribution Channel: Hotels and Restaurants Airlines and Cruise Ships Retail Stores Others

By Application: Restaurants Households

By Region: North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global caviar market for the period of 2023 to 2033.

The study divulges essential insights into the market on the basis of type (sevruga, osetra, salmon, sushi, others), form (fresh, dried, frozen), distribution channel (hotels & restaurants, airlines & cruise ships, retail stores, others), and application (restaurants, households), across five major regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

