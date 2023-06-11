Global 3D Printing Materials Industry Is Anticipate To Expand 10x by 2031 | Fact.MR Research

2023-06-11

According to Fact.MR’s recent study on the global 3D printing materials industry, the market is anticipated to expand 10x from 2021 to 2031.

The 3D printing materials market is growing due to increasing demand from the healthcare, automotive, and other industries. By 2021-end, the market is slated to reach a value of US$ 1.3 Bn. In the forthcoming decade, the fused filament fabrication technology will account for 31% of the global 3D printing materials market.

Competitive Landscape  – 3D Printing Materials Market

Key manufacturers of 3D printing materials market are reliant on forging long term partnership and collaborative agreements, introducing new product lines into the market and acquiring rival players to strengthen customer base. Some notable developments in the industry are as follows:

  • In 2021, 3D Systems Corporation engaged in a long-term partnership with Sauber Motorsports AS for building a high production in-house factory to support the wind tunnel operations that were enabled by 3D System solutions. The company provided 3D printing material for high-quality parts of Sauber for aerodynamic model iterations.
  • In April 2021, Stratasys Ltd. introduced three new 3D printers that together address a large portion of the multibillion-dollar market opportunity in additive manufacturing of end-use parts. The systems collectively are aimed at accelerating the shift from traditional to additive manufacturing for low-to-mid-volume production applications underserved by traditional manufacturing methods.

Key Companies Profiled

  • 3D Systems Corporation
  • Arkema S.A.
  • Royal DSM N.V.
  • The Exone Company
  • Stratasys Ltd.
  • General Electric
  • Materialize NV
  • Sandvik AB
  • Hoganas AB
  • Evonik Industries AG
  • Voxeljet AG
  • Markforged Inc.
  • SLM Solutions Group AG
  • Impossible Objects Inc.
  • LPW Technology Ltd.

Key Segments Covered in 3D Printing Materials Market

  • Form
    • 3D Printing Powder
    • 3D Printing Filament
    • 3D Printing Liquid
  • Technology
    • Fused Filament Fabrication
    • Selective Laser Sintering
    • Stereolithographic
    • Direct Metal Laser Sintering
    • Others
  • Type
    • Plastic 3D Printing Materials
    • Metal 3D Printing Materials
    • Ceramic 3D Printing Materials
    • Others
  • Application
    • Prototyping
    • Manufacturing
    • R&D
  • Vertical
    • Automotive
    • Aerospace & Defence
    • Healthcare
    • Consumer Goods
    • Construction
    • Others

Contact:

21st floor , 136 Sejong-daero,
Seoul,100-768
South Korea
Phone: +1 (628) 251-1583
Email: sales@factmr.com

