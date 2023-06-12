IntelliSource Provides Bespoke Custom Software Development Services To The eCommerce Industry

The company helps online sellers build robust websites and applications

Hoffman Estates, USA, 2023-Jun-12 — /EPR Network/ — In the digital age, the importance of eCommerce and online shopping cannot be denied. People across the globe have taken to their laptops and mobile screens to buy almost everything, from daily groceries to luxury products. Traditional businesses are also getting on the digital bandwagon by setting up B2B eCommerce platforms.

With such an influx of eCommerce ventures, the need for building robust websites and applications also increases. Considering these needs of online sellers, IntelliSource Technologies helps businesses develop powerful eCommerce platforms to give them the engagement they are looking for. Based in the US, the Custom Software Development Firm caters to businesses across the globe, helping them set up and manage online storefronts.

Led by Mr. Siddharth Jetly, the founder and CEO of IntelliSource Technologies, the team of trained and passionate software developers handles all phases of managing an eCommerce venture. From listing the products and managing orders to setting up payment gateways and integrating with third parties, the IntelliSource team ensures that its clients are assisted every step of the way.

Owing to the ever-increasing competition in the eCommerce industry, IntelliSource focuses on building unique brands for all its clients. Depending on an organization’s inherent needs and preferences, the developers design a custom software solution that reflects its essence and acts as the brand’s extension. The custom software development company also stresses the importance of staying in tune with the latest tech trends in the eCommerce industry to stay relevant in the market at all times.

IntelliSource Technologies offers its custom software development services in different models, according to its clients’ convenience. It provides staff augmentation services to businesses willing to hire individual developers to work with their in-house teams on specific projects. It also offers a dedicated team with a project manager to organizations willing to handle a specific section of their eCommerce projects. Ultimately, for clients looking for end-to-end custom software development, IntelliSource offers full-cycle development services. These services involve building websites or applications from scratch and taking the client through all the SDLC (software development life cycle) stages.

Looking at more and more traditional businessmen entering the eCommerce sector, Mr. Jetly believes that it has become important for online sellers to grab maximum attention. He says, “Gone are the days when eCommerce ventures would grab the attention of the public without making any effort. Today, almost every retailer and wholesaler has their own eCommerce platform to deal with their customers, suppliers, and other stakeholders. Online sellers need to be more creative and make bolder decisions to stand out from the clutter and have an edge over their competitors. With IntelliSource, we aim to help such organizations build aesthetic, functional, and secure applications that help them thrive in the eCommerce sector.”

To learn more about IntelliSource Technologies and its offerings, visit the company’s official website here: https://intellisourcetech.net/