Caviros project: The first fully biodegradable eyewear.

Caviros Project Launches Kickstarter Campaign for Stylish and Fully Biodegradable Eyewear

Athens, Greece, 2023-Jun-12 — /EPR Network/ — George Markoulis, a dispensing optician and the founder of Caviros project, is thrilled to announce the launch of Kickstarter campaign. Caviros project offers a unique collection of fully biodegradable eyewear made of upcycled paper and eco-friendly materials. With this initiative, Caviros project aims to address the pressing environmental challenges associated with traditional plastic eyewear.

The inspiration for Caviros project came from George’s daily encounters with a common question: “What should I do with my old eyewear and lenses? Can they be recycled?” Realizing that the answer was “NO,” George embarked on a mission to create a sustainable alternative. After an extensive journey of experimentation and innovation, Caviros eyewear and accessories were born.

The Caviros eyewear collection features eight stylish and customizable designs, allowing backers to choose their preferred frame color, lenses color, and optional painted patterns. Each pair of glasses is meticulously handmade and designed for optimal comfort. The frames are constructed from upcycled paper, while the lenses offer 100% UV protection with CE and FDA certification. The materials used are not only sustainable but also durable and water-resistant.

Beyond its stylish appeal, Caviros eyewear boasts significant environmental benefits. By using upcycled paper, the project reduces paper waste and minimizes reliance on plastic. Furthermore, these biodegradable products decompose much faster than traditional plastic eyewear, leaving no toxic substances behind. Caviros aims to make a positive impact on the planet by offering sustainable fashion choices.

The Caviros project has already gained recognition and financial support from esteemed organizations like Google.org and INCO through the Social Tides program. However, to expand production and establish a dedicated workshop, additional funding is essential. Through the Kickstarter campaign Caviros project aims to cover the expenses of acquiring necessary equipment.

By supporting the Caviros project on Kickstarter, backers will not only receive stylish and customized eyewear but also contribute to a more sustainable future. Caviros envisions a world where sustainable choices are the norm, and every action counts toward building a healthier planet for future generations.

About Caviros Project:

Caviros Project, founded by George, is dedicated to producing stylish and sustainable eyewear made of upcycled paper and eco-friendly materials. With a focus on biodegradability and environmental consciousness, Caviros project aims to reshape the eyewear industry and inspire others to embrace sustainable fashion choices.

Press Contact:

Email: caviros.store@gmail.com

Kickstarter Campaign: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/caviros/caviros-project-eyewear-and-accessories-from-upcycled-paper