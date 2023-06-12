Prime Managed Technology Solutions Drives Businesses’ Profitability and Performance with the Latest in Integrated Contact Center Technolo-gy

SKOKIE, IL, 2023-Jun-12 — /EPR Network/ — Prime Managed Technology Solutions, a leading Managed Technology Services Provider (MTSP), announced today that the company is delivering the latest in Integrated Contact Center (ICC) technology to the region’s small to mid-sized businesses. Prime Managed Technology Solutions’ technology is designed to help organizations with contact centers and customer service departments enhance their customer’s experience and drive their employees’ productivity.

Customers still prefer to speak with customer service over the phone and this is why it’s so important for SMBs to get this central pillar of customer experience right. A survey conducted by Hubspot, a CRM platform that connects marketing, sales, content management, and customer service found that “69% [of people] prefer to use phone support over chat or ‘other’ support channels.” Prime Managed Technology Solutions has responded to this trend by bringing the latest in Integrated Contact Center tech to businesses that field a high volume of customer service calls and need their contact center teams to perform at the highest levels.

“Technology is the backbone to delivering an exceptional customer experience,” stated Vic Levinson, President of Prime Managed Technology Solutions. “Companies need to give their team the best tool that will drive the greatest customer engagement outcome. Many businesses assume their customer experience is fantastic because they put in a lot of effort; however, it’s important that you have metrics, data, reporting, and technological superiority to back up those assumptions. Our role is to educate our customers and outline the return on their technology investment.”

Contact Center technology has evolved significantly in the past few years. Prime Managed Technology Solutions has compiled a “4-Point Checklist” to help business owners determine if their Integrated Contact Center (ICC) technology is up to par with market standards. According to Prime Managed Technology Solutions, the 5 functions a modern ICC must deliver are:

1. Improved Collaboration: employees don’t want a million apps to check. They need to manage their corporate communications from a single, intuitive interface that functions properly no matter which operating system they use. That means they need to easily be able to get ahold of their coworkers through phone calls, sending instant messages, participating in corporate group chats, and starting audio/video conferences “on-the-fly.” The best ICC solutions also have “Presence Management” which allows employees to quickly judge the availability of coworkers from their Presence state so they reach out when there’s a higher probability of their message being received.”

2. Increased Productivity: Any solution should come pre-packaged with features to streamline processes and improve customer service departments of any size or call volume. Ultimately, this means that employees should be able to handle a higher volume of customer calls or they must be better equipped to handle them more efficiently, which results in increased productivity and profitability.

3. Flexibility: The latest software-based phone systems enable the contact center or customer service department to scale up or down as business ebbs and flows because of promotions, seasonality, or business growth.

4. Customizable Reporting: If your contact center phone system doesn’t have robust reporting capabilities, management cannot make strategic decisions. Imagine your CFO only reported one number to you at the end of the year, instead of providing monthly reports from which leadership can derive insights. Access to historical data to analyze the business’ productivity and improve operations is one of the main reasons to invest in a contact center system in the first place.

“The most important thing any business has are happy customers,” added Mr. Levinson. “Arming your team with the best Integrated Contact Center technology so they can excel in exceeding customer expectations is critical to business success. Prime Managed Technology Solutions strives to exceed our customers’ expectations because we determine what’s right for our customers, educate them on how to utilize it, and then guide them to providing an environment where customers and employees thrive.”

ABOUT PRIME MANAGED TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS

Since 1993, Prime Managed Technology Solutions has been working with thousands businesses in the Chicago metropolitan area. Initially, working to assist small companies manage the complexity of telecommunications equipment and services, Prime has evolved into a resource for businesses to put together all of the pieces of the information technology puzzle. From hosted applications to hosted phone services, back up and database management, Prime is all about providing technology solutions for businesses.

For more information on Prime Managed Technology Solutions, call (847) 329-8600 or visit www.primemtsp.com.