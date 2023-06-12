Amal Abdel Hafeth Joins FasterCapital’s Mentors Network from Turkey

Posted on 2023-06-12 by in Financial // 0 Comments

DUBAI, 2023-Jun-12 — /EPR Network/ — FasterCapital is glad to welcome Amal Abdel Hafeth, an expert from Turkey who has mentored various startups. Amal is equipped to assist startups in refining their value proposition and developing their business plans while offering guidance, mentorship, and coaching to enhance their chances of growth.

Amal has managed a portfolio of several projects/products with a strong mind in business analysis through different phases including gap analysis, development, testing, implementation, training, and documentation by applying different project methodologies: Agile/Scrum/Kanban/Waterfall.

FasterCapital connects founders, CEOs, and entrepreneurs with mentors who have the expertise and the right approach to help them achieve their goals. FasterCapital is an online incubator, accelerator, and service provider that helps startups and small businesses worldwide and invest in them in a work-per-equity model. FasterCapital provides either technical development per equity or business development per equity.  FasterCapital helps startups and SMEs that are raising capital from angel investors, VCs, micro VCs and other funding sources.

Contact Information:
FasterCapital
306, Office Court Building, Oud Metha, Dubai, UAE
https://wa.me/971555855663
https://fastercapital.com
contact@fastercapital.com

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2023 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution