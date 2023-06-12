Amal Abdel Hafeth Joins FasterCapital’s Mentors Network from Turkey

DUBAI, 2023-Jun-12 — /EPR Network/ — FasterCapital is glad to welcome Amal Abdel Hafeth, an expert from Turkey who has mentored various startups. Amal is equipped to assist startups in refining their value proposition and developing their business plans while offering guidance, mentorship, and coaching to enhance their chances of growth.

Amal has managed a portfolio of several projects/products with a strong mind in business analysis through different phases including gap analysis, development, testing, implementation, training, and documentation by applying different project methodologies: Agile/Scrum/Kanban/Waterfall.

FasterCapital connects founders, CEOs, and entrepreneurs with mentors who have the expertise and the right approach to help them achieve their goals. FasterCapital is an online incubator, accelerator, and service provider that helps startups and small businesses worldwide and invest in them in a work-per-equity model. FasterCapital provides either technical development per equity or business development per equity. FasterCapital helps startups and SMEs that are raising capital from angel investors, VCs, micro VCs and other funding sources.

Contact Information:

FasterCapital

306, Office Court Building, Oud Metha, Dubai, UAE

https://wa.me/971555855663

https://fastercapital.com

contact@fastercapital.com