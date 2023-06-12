Upscale Residential Properties In Gurugram

DELHI, 2023-Jun-12 — /EPR Network/ — Gurugram, also known as the “Millennium City,” is a lively and dynamic city in India. The National Capital Region (NCR) is a region in the Indian state of Haryana that is located near New Delhi. It includes the unique urban center of Gurugram. Gurugram, located just 20 miles from the Indian capital, is considered the richest city in terms of its high concentration of experts per square inch and its production of durable products. Gurugram is a city known for its diverse range of activities and offers a plethora of tourist attractions. Discover luxurious and beautiful residential homes in Gurugram.

Flats In Gurugram

SS Almeria

Contact: +911166103768

Located in Sector 84, New Gurugram, SS Almeria is a project developed by SS Group. These lavish Gurgaon apartments are able to reduce outside noise despite being conveniently situated in the middle of the bustle. Apartments in desirable locations also provide a number of other benefits. Gurgaon’s SS Almeria is ideally situated, making it simple to access the city’s many attractions and essential needs without ever having to leave the property. 3 bhk flats in Gurugram are available at a selling price of INR 1.5 Cr.

Samsara

Contact:+911166103762

Located in Sector 60, Golf Course Extension Road, Gurugram, Samsara is a project developed by Adani Realty. It is convenient to access the sophisticated social infrastructure of the city thanks to its strategic location in Gurugram. They are locations that serve as more than just residences; they are refuges where genuine friendships can develop. Samsara is a Sanskrit word that means “wandering through and flowing on” in an ideal ecological setting that supports growth and satisfies all of one’s requirements. 3 bhk flats in Gurugram are available at a selling price of INR 2.06 Cr.

Yashika 104

Contact: +912261739629

Located in Sector 104, Dwarka Expressway, Gurugram, Yashika 104 is a project developed by Yashika Group. One of Gurugram’s most promising sectors is Sector 104. well as connectivity to the NH8, Hero Honda Chowk, and Delhi Airport. Yashika Premium Apartments are situated 5.03 acres away from the Dwarka Motorway and have cutting-edge construction. Yashika is situated next to upscale homes built by Hero Group and Emerald Bay by Puri Construction. 1 and 3 bhk homes in Gurugram are available at a selling price of INR 25.13 Lacs and 30.72 Lacs respectively.